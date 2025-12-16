Amazon MGM Studios is bringing Andy Weir’s best-selling novel Project Hail Mary to the big screen on March 20, 2026, with Ryan Gosling leading a thrilling story about saving the world.
Find out more about the forthcoming adaptation, which was filmed in IMAX.
What is ‘Project Hail Mary’ about?
Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of a mysterious substance causing the sun to die out.
He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction. But an unexpected friendship means he may not have to face this impossible challenge alone.
Who wrote ‘Project Hail Mary’?
Andy Weir’s 2021 novel Project Hail Mary became an instant best seller and audiobook, praised for its meticulous scientific detail, compelling characters, and page-turning plot. Weir previously wrote The Martian, which was adapted into the acclaimed 2015 film starring Matt Damon and directed by Ridley Scott.
Like The Martian, Project Hail Mary showcases Weir’s talent for making complex science accessible and exciting, while creating characters readers root for as they face seemingly insurmountable odds.
Who is the cast and crew behind ‘Project Hail Mary’?
In addition to Ryan Gosling (Barbie, La La Land), Project Hail Mary stars Sandra Hüller (The Zone of Interest, Anatomy of a Fall), Lionel Boyce (The Bear), Ken Leung (Industry, Lost), Milana Vayntrub (This Is Us), and more.
Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary was written by Drew Goddard. Producers include Amy Pascal, Ryan Gosling, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Aditya Sood, Rachel O’Connor, and Andy Weir.
When can I watch ‘Project Hail Mary’?
Project Hail Mary arrives in theaters on March 20, 2026. The film was filmed specifically for IMAX, meaning audiences will experience the vastness of space, the wonder of scientific discovery, and the intimacy of human connection on the largest possible canvas. The IMAX format promises to immerse viewers in both the isolation of deep space and the urgent race against time to save Earth.
