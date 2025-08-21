Prime Video continues to expand its offering with the launch of FOX One, now available to all U.S. customers. This new subscription brings together FOX’s entire portfolio of brands in one convenient place.
What is FOX One?
FOX One is a direct-to-consumer streaming service that combines live streaming and on-demand access to content from the full portfolio of FOX brands. It’s designed specifically for cord-cutters and cord-nevers who want access to FOX’s programming without a traditional cable subscription.
What content is included with FOX One?
Subscribers gain access to a comprehensive collection of FOX brands including:
- News: FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, FOX Weather, and FOX local stations
- Sports: FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, and BTN (Big Ten Network)
- Entertainment: FOX Network programming
How much does it cost to subscribe to FOX One?
FOX One is available for $19.99 per month.
What sports can I watch on FOX One?
FOX One significantly enhances Prime Video’s sports offerings with access to major events including:
- NFL Sunday afternoon games and NFC Championship
- MLB regular season, All-Star Game, postseason, and World Series
- 14 NASCAR Cup Series races, including the Daytona 500
- INDYCAR races
- Marquee Big Ten college football games
- The upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup
This complements Prime Video’s existing sports lineup featuring NFL Thursday Night Football, NBA, WNBA, NWSL, and NASCAR coverage.
What entertainment and news content is available on FOX One?
Subscribers will enjoy popular FOX entertainment programs such as Doc, The Floor, Hell’s Kitchen, Celebrity Weakest Link, and more.
The subscription also includes FOX’s full portfolio of national and local news programming.
How do I subscribe to FOX One?
Subscribing to FOX One is simple:
- Access Prime Video on your preferred device (No additional apps are required beyond Prime Video)
- Subscribe directly through the Prime Video platform
- Cancel at any time
“We are excited to announce the addition of FOX One on Prime Video,” said Albert Cheng, vice president of Prime Video U.S. “Now, subscribers will be able to stream all of the impactful live sports, entertainment, and news from the massive portfolio of global FOX brands, including the NFL, MLB, and the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.”
Pete Distad, CEO of direct-to-consumer at Fox Corporation, added, “It is a priority at FOX to ensure that our news, sports, and entertainment content is available wherever our customers want to watch and to provide them with as seamless an experience as possible, especially in seeking to address the fragmentation of sports in streaming.”
This new offering reflects Prime Video’s commitment to becoming a comprehensive entertainment destination that brings together premium content from multiple providers in one convenient platform.
