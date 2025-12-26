Wicked: For Good, directed by Jon M. Chu, is the conclusion to the epic tale of two witches from Oz, played by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who are now estranged and living with the consequences of their choices.
How to watch ‘Wicked: For Good’ on Prime Video
Wicked: For Good will be available to buy or rent on Prime Video on December 30. The film is available to preorder for $29.99. Fans can watch the movie by searching for it on Prime Video on your desktop or from the Prime Video app.
Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon also offers discounted memberships through Prime Access for qualifying government assistance recipients and Prime for Young Adults for those ages 18-24 and college students.
However, you don't need a Prime membership to watch Wicked: For Good. All customers can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store.
Eligible non-Prime members can also try a free trial, which includes access to the service for a limited time before you start paying.
What is the plot of ‘Wicked: For Good’?
Wicked: For Good is a sequel to Wicked, which was adapted from the hit Broadway musical.
The film follows Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande) in the aftermath of the first film. Elphaba has left the Emerald City after her confrontation with The Wizard, while Glinda is left to pick up the pieces.
When a girl from Kansas comes crashing into their lives, they'll need to come together one final time—and truly see each other—if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.
Who is in the cast of ‘Wicked: For Good’?
Oscar nominees Erivo and Grande are joined by a huge cast, most of whom reprised their roles from the first film.
This includes Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang, and Jeff Goldblum.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
If you’re interested in more musical adaptations, check out Dear Evan Hansen, The Phantom of the Opera, and Funny Girl. There are also many Amazon Originals to watch, such as The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, and more.
Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, MGM+, Peacock Premium Plus, and FOX One via Prime Video subscriptions, as well as more than 800 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
