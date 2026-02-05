Directed by Paul Feig, the film features a screenplay by Rebecca Sonnenshine and is based on the book by Freida McFadden. The film is produced by Todd Lieberman, Laura Fischer, and Paul Feig. Lionsgate presents a Hidden Pictures/Pretty Dangerous Pictures production of

The Housemaid

, bringing McFadden’s page-turner to life with a cast and creative team known for crafting compelling psychological dramas.