Key takeaways
- The Housemaid is available to rent for $19.99 or buy for $24.99 on Prime Video.
- The film, adapted from Freida McFadden’s novel of the same name, stars Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried.
The Housemaid, the latest film from director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, A Simple Favor), follows Millie (Sydney Sweeney) as her new job with Nina Winchester (Amanda Seyfried) and her wealthy family pulls her into a sexy, seductive game of secrets and power—with shocking twists that keep you guessing to the end.
Based on Freida McFadden’s best-selling novel, the psychological thriller explores what happens when the lines between employer and employee blur in unexpected and dangerous ways.
How to watch ‘The Housemaid’ on Prime Video
You can watch The Housemaid by searching for the title on Prime Video. It costs $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to buy. Rentals include 30 days to start watching the film and 48 hours to finish once started.
You don’t need a Prime membership to watch The Housemaid. All customers can rent or buy titles on the Prime Video Store.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘The Housemaid’?
The Housemaid stars Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, Anyone but You) as Millie and Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!, The Dropout) alongside Brandon Sklenar (It Ends With Us) and Michele Morrone (365 Days).
Directed by Paul Feig, the film features a screenplay by Rebecca Sonnenshine and is based on the book by Freida McFadden. The film is produced by Todd Lieberman, Laura Fischer, and Paul Feig. Lionsgate presents a Hidden Pictures/Pretty Dangerous Pictures production of The Housemaid, bringing McFadden’s page-turner to life with a cast and creative team known for crafting compelling psychological dramas.
What else is on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other psychological thrillers on Prime Video like Gone Girl, Fatal Attraction, The Woman in the Window, and more.
