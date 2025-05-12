Elle, the Legally Blonde prequel series, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in the summer of 2026, Amazon announced on May 12 at its annual upfront presentation in New York City.
Prime Video also revealed a new photo of actor Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods, whom Reese Witherspoon played in the original films.
"We’ve all been hearing all the buzz from all Legally Blonde fans from all over the world," Minetree said onstage at New York’s Beacon Theatre during the Prime Video presentation. "We’ve all gotten so close during filming, and we can’t wait for everyone to see the series."
Elle follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.
Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media, will produce. Creator Laura Kittrell (High School, Insecure) is set as the showrunner and executive producer, with Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky, and Marc Platt also serving as executive producers.
The highly anticipated series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
How to sign up for Prime Video
There are discounted membership options that provide the same benefits of a regular Prime membership—at only 50% of the cost. Check out Prime for young adults (ages 18-24) and college students as well as Prime Access for qualifying government-assistance recipients.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Check out some original series like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, Reacher, The Boys, and Cross, as well as movies like Another Simple Favor, Holland, and G20.
Viewers can also access programming from Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Next, read more about how you can search and buy products related to the content you watch on Prime Video with Amazon's new "Shop the Show" feature.
