Prime Video has renewed Beast Games, the global hit competition series created and hosted by YouTube phenomenon MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson), for two additional seasons.
The announcement was made during Amazon’s annual upfront presentation on May 12 in New York City and follows the show’s record-breaking debut.
The series quickly became Prime Video’s most-watched unscripted show ever, amassing 50 million viewers just 25 days after its premiere on December 19, 2024.
“MrBeast achieved a significant milestone for our global Prime Video customers, bringing to life the largest reality competition series ever,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Following its record-breaking first season, we are thrilled to announce that two more seasons of Beast Games are on the way, and we eagerly anticipate all of the new, jaw-dropping challenges MrBeast has planned for the players.”
What is 'Beast Games'?
The first season of Beast Games featured 1,000 players competing for a prize that ultimately grew to $10 million cash, making it the biggest reality competition series ever created.
“Our goal was to deliver the biggest, boldest competition series ever created, and the response has exceeded every expectation,” said Jeff Housenbold, CEO of MrBeast Industries. "Beast Games resonated with fans around the world, and that’s a testament to the creativity of Jimmy and the entire Beast team. We’re grateful to Amazon for their continued partnership, and we’re excited to raise the bar even higher in the next two seasons.”
The series was co-created by MrBeast along with Sean Klitzner, Tyler Conklin, and Mack Hopkins. Sean Klitzner and Matt Apps serve as showrunners, as well as executive producers alongside Michael Cruz, Jeff Housenbold, Tyler Conklin, Michael Miller, Josh Kulic, and Chris Keiper. Tyler Conklin is returning as the series director.
Who is MrBeast?
Jimmy Donaldson, known globally as MrBeast, has over 391 million subscribers on YouTube and was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2023. Beyond his content creation, he founded Beast Philanthropy, a charitable organization that has distributed over 15 million free meals and expanded to projects worldwide.
Season 1 of Beast Games is available to watch exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
How do I sign up for Prime Video?
There are discounted membership options which provide the same benefits of a regular Prime membership—at only 50% of the cost. Check out Prime for young adults (ages 18-24) and college students as well as Prime Access for qualifying government-assistance recipients.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Check out the huge selection that features a huge catalogue of original content that includes series like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, Reacher, The Boys, and Cross, as well as movies like Another Simple Favor, Holland, and G20.
Viewers can also access programming from Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Next, read more about how you can search and buy products related to the content you watch on Prime Video with Amazon's new "Shop the Show" feature.
