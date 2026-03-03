Key takeaways
- Amazon is introducing a canvas experience in Seller Central that integrates AI-powered chat with dynamic, personalized visuals.
- Sellers are now able to visualize data and key insights, explore scenarios, and take critical actions to grow their business.
- The experience is built on Seller Assistant’s agentic architecture, powered by Amazon Bedrock and informed by Amazon’s more than 25 years of driving seller success and customer satisfaction.
For more than 25 years, Amazon has been a leader in machine learning and AI, using these technologies to build tools that help our selling partners succeed. Today, generative and agentic AI are enabling us to fully reimagine the seller experience in ways that weren't possible before.
Amazon’s journey harnessing generative AI to transform how sellers run their businesses includes AI-powered listing tools that help create compelling product listings, A+ content, and lifestyle imagery with significantly less effort. We also introduced Seller Assistant as an always-on chat experience to provide sellers with more personalized insights, support and recommendations. We recently enhanced Seller Assistant with agentic AI capabilities enabling it to not just respond to sellers, but to reason, plan, and take action on their behalf. The results have been transformative: sellers now accept Seller Assistant’s recommendations nearly 90% of the time, saving them time and effort.
Today, we're taking the next big step by introducing a dynamic canvas experience in Seller Central that makes entirely new capabilities possible. For the first time, sellers can generate personalized visual workspaces that adapt in real time—bringing together relevant data, insights, and recommended actions tailored to their unique business goals. The canvas works together with Seller Assistant and is built on Seller Assistant’s agentic architecture. Sellers can interact with these workspaces and refine what they see—whether analyzing inventory levels, exploring customer traffic trends, testing scenarios for peak selling periods, or diving deeper into growth opportunities—the canvas responds and provides exactly what they need to make confident, data-driven decisions.
How the canvas experience works
The canvas experience is built on the same agentic AI architecture as Seller Assistant, powered by Amazon Bedrock and leveraging Amazon Nova and Anthropic Claude. It combines this technology with Amazon’s more than 25 years of experience serving sellers and customers, surfacing insights and opportunities based on real-time data.
To start using this feature, sellers can ask Seller Assistant questions or select from suggested prompts. Seller Assistant then assembles a personalized canvas with the data, insights, and actions - all tailored to the seller’s business needs. What makes this experience unique is its flexibility: sellers can dig deeper into any insight, asking follow-up questions, or requesting different perspectives on their data, and the canvas instantly adapts—creating new visualizations, diving deeper into data, and surfacing new insights tailored to what a seller is asking.
Here are just some examples of how sellers will be able to use the canvas experience to make better business decisions:
Understanding business performance and spotting opportunities
Sellers can ask questions like "Can you analyze my sales performance?" or "How are my products performing?" to generate comprehensive dashboards and strategies that bring together sales data, customer traffic, trends over time, and actionable recommendations in one view.
The canvas goes beyond delivering information—it offers proactive insights specific to each business. For example, if sales spike for a particular product, the canvas surfaces it, along with relevant context and recommendations like increasing inventory. Sellers can dig deeper by asking follow-up questions or requesting different perspectives on the data, and the canvas generates new visualizations to help them explore further and spot opportunities they might have missed.
"It would typically take me hours to pull together the type of information and recommendations that a canvas shares in seconds," said Charlene Anderson, founder and owner of Purveyor of All Things Creative. "The recommendations and proposed actions are very tailored to my business. The predictive insights allow me to feel confident about making decisions—whether it's shifting around inventory or introducing a new product line."
Optimizing marketing performance
The canvas will help sellers understand and improve their marketing effectiveness. When a seller asks, "How can my promotional campaigns perform better?" the canvas will analyze campaign spend, impressions, conversions, and product-level sales lift—then go beyond diagnosis or generic recommendations to propose multiple forward-looking strategies, each with clear rationale and projected outcomes, and invite sellers into an interactive planning conversation. Sellers can adjust campaign parameters based on their own constraints ("I want to reduce spending this month" or "Focus only on excess inventory"), and the canvas will update the plan accordingly.
Making confident inventory decisions
The canvas will serve as a decision simulator for one of sellers' most challenging questions: "What products should I restock?" Rather than simply providing a list, the canvas analyzes each seller’s unique business situation and offers multiple paths forward: restock now, delay to gauge demand, or discount excess inventory. It clearly shows the projected impact of each option on revenue, cash flow, stockout risk, storage fees, and competitive positioning.
Sellers can explore "what if" scenarios conversationally: "What if demand drops 10%?" or "What if I discount instead of restocking?" The canvas updates projections in real time, helping sellers understand tradeoffs before committing to a decision. Once sellers choose a path forward, they can work with Seller Assistant to take action— and over time, Seller Assistant will execute more of these actions on behalf of sellers, like updating prices or creating restock orders, making the journey from insight to action increasingly seamless.
Planning the next product launch
The canvas will help sellers tackle decisions like: "What product should I launch next?" by bringing together historical sales trends, customer insights, category demand signals, and competitive intensity to create a prioritized launch strategy.
Rather than providing a single recommendation, the canvas will walk sellers through multiple expansion options—product variations that are personalized and adjacent to their current catalogue or entering a new category —clearly explaining the tradeoffs for each in terms of investment, risk, and expected timeline to profitability.
Sellers can explore scenarios conversationally ("What if I want to start with less inventory?") and the canvas will adapt in real time to show updated projections. When ready to move forward, sellers can work with Seller Assistant to transition from planning to execution—preparing launch checklists, forecasting initial inventory needs, and staging the actions needed to launch new products.
What’s next
The canvas experience is available today to all sellers selling in the U.S. and U.K. at no additional cost, starting with capabilities that help them analyze performance trends and understand their business. We're continuously expanding the experience based on feedback and insights from the seller community, with new capabilities launching in the coming months. The canvas will guide sellers through increasingly complex scenarios—like planning product launches or optimizing marketing investments—with progressively more intuitive features that help them explore opportunities and make decisions with confidence.
Later this year, the canvas experience will begin rolling out to additional countries and will become accessible in languages beyond English.
Today, more than 60% of sales in Amazon's store come from independent sellers—most of them small and medium-sized businesses. This new canvas experience represents the next step in Amazon’s commitment to giving every seller the unique tools they need to succeed. And this is just the beginning of what we can achieve when we combine agentic AI with deep seller expertise.