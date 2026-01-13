Artificial intelligence is transforming how people work and live, and Amazon’s leaders are no exception. From using Rufus to automate shopping and track price drops, to leveraging Alexa+ to bring handwritten family recipes to life in the kitchen, executives across Amazon are finding creative ways to integrate AI into their daily routines.
These aren’t futuristic experiments—they’re practical tools that help busy professionals manage family calendars, discover new books, code with their kids, and stay connected across time zones.
Here’s how five Amazon leaders are using AI to simplify tasks, boost productivity, and make more time for what matters most.

Doug Herrington, CEO, Worldwide Amazon Stores

“Rufus, I want to take our dog Arno kayaking in the Puget Sound.” I’ve been using Rufus, Amazon’s AI-powered shopping assistant, to shop recently. I talk to Rufus about Arno a lot. Rufus remembers his breed, his size, and his favorite food and treats. And when I told Rufus about our upcoming outing, it recommended a great life vest for him without hesitation. The personalized experience has really stood out to me—Rufus now provides more relevant and helpful answers and product search results based on a customer’s preferences and shopping patterns. And it’s getting better every day.

I’ve also been having a lot of fun using Rufus to look at the price history of products I’m exploring. It’s super simple. You can go to any product detail page and press the “price history” link. You’ll see the average daily price over the past 30 and 90 days. And this is where it gets fun: You can ask Rufus to alert you if the price drops, and even automatically buy it for you once it does. Arno goes through a lot of fetch toys and chew rings. I’ve got price alerts for each of these, so if they go on deal, Rufus will go ahead and load us up. I’m happy—and Arno is too.

Rufus AI-powered running shoe recommendations for narrow feet

Amazon’s next-gen AI assistant for shopping is now even smarter, more capable, and more helpful

Rufus can search for products based on activity, event, purpose, and other use cases, and automatically add items to your cart, tell you if you’re getting the best price, find top deals every day of the year, auto-buy items at a set price, and take a handwritten grocery list and add the items to your cart.

Kara Hurst, Chief Sustainability Officer

My parents live across the country, but music helps us stay connected. My son and I used AI to surprise my dad with custom songs based on his interests. The app produced country and rock tracks (good ones!) and my dad was absolutely blown away. It’s a great family memory.

Outside of work, I serve on the board of Water.org and AI has become invaluable for meeting prep. I recently used it to summarize research and pull salient points from a long document I’d read, reminding me of the key questions I wanted to ask before our meeting began.

Amazon Music app interface showcasing Alexa+ integration

Alexa+ now redefines music intelligence in the Amazon Music app

Generative AI brings a whole new way to discover, search, and enjoy your favorite music with Alexa+ in the Amazon Music app.

Beryl Tomay, Vice President, Transportation

Reading is a big part of my day. To help me choose what to read next, I added all my past books, ratings, and notes into an AI tool. Some of my book reviews are detailed and the AI has identified patterns and extrapolated things I tend to not enjoy so the recommendations have been very aligned with what I like across a diverse set of genres—my yearly average book rating has even gone up as a result! When I’m ready for something new, I get a list that feels curated just for me. It removes the guesswork and helps me discover stories I might never have found on my own. Some of my favorite books from 2025 were found this way (e.g., Slanting Towards the Sea by Lidija Hilje) and 2026 is already off to a strong start with two 5-star reads so far.

Hands holding smartphone displaying Kindle Ask this Book AI analysis chat interface

New Kindle feature offers instant spoiler-free answers to questions about your books

“Ask this Book” is now available on the Kindle iOS app in the U.S. for thousands of English-language books.

Kelly MacLean, Vice President, Amazon Ads

In our house, with two busy professionals, three kids, and a dog… the family calendar can feel like its own full-time job. I started experimenting with AI as a simple way to bring order to it—not as anything fancy, just a lightweight “AI family operating system” that thinks through logistics and daily tasks much like a human chief of staff. I connect an AI assistant to our mix of calendars and apps—work, school, sports, piano lessons, Kumon, travel—and it turns everything into one clear weekly brief, providing daily updates, recommendations, and proactive multi-month views. It also suggests exercise windows, specific workouts, meal planning, and recipes based on the day.

Every Sunday it summarizes the week, flags conflicts before I ever see them, and then offers daily, small adjustments that help us avoid scrambling. It also includes smart reminders: snack duty, the right jersey colors, game gear, school assignments, when to leave based on traffic, and looks ahead to things like weather or a run of late nights.

I haven’t perfected it, but offloading that mental juggle means more space for the moments that matter. Honestly, it almost feels a little magical.

Alexa+ logo with Amazon smile on dark background

Alexa+ expands to Samsung TVs, BMW cars, and more in 2026

Alexa+ can do even more for customers as a result of new integrations with Samsung TVs, BMW vehicles, Bosch coffee machines, Oura rings, and more.

Panos Panay, Senior Vice President, Devices and Services

One of my favorite AI hacks right now is something I did just last weekend: sitting down with my son and writing code together. If you haven’t tried tools like Kiro yet, you should. There’s something incredibly inspiring about starting from zero and creating your own app or piece of software. It reminds me that AI isn’t just about consuming technology—it’s about building, learning, and exploring together.

Another recent favorite is Alexa+. I took a photo of my mother-in-law’s handwritten recipe for kibbeh—a very complicated Lebanese dish—and uploaded it to Alexa. Then I just started talking. Step by step, Alexa became my sous-chef in the kitchen. I did the same with my mom’s baklava recipe, and suddenly it wasn’t about following instructions—it turned into a conversation about substitutions, techniques, and timing. It’s practical AI, but it’s also deeply emotional. You’re instantly connected to the product because it brings family, memory, and tradition to life.

And then there’s Kindle’s “Story So Far.” I jump between books constantly, and this feature completely changed how I read. It catches you up exactly where you left off, pulling you right back into the story and the characters you care about.

My advice? AI should be useful and keep you present. Try one simple thing: take a photo of a family recipe and talk to Alexa about it, ask Kindle about a book you haven’t picked up in a while, or create something entirely new that inspires you.

Whether it’s automating routine tasks, preserving family traditions, or simply finding more time in a busy day, AI is becoming less about the technology itself and more about what it helps you accomplish.

The best AI hack? Start small, experiment often, and find the tools that work for your life—not someone else’s.

Next, find out more about getting started with Alexa+.

