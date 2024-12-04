Lee este artículo en español.
Since its debut in 2022, customers around the world have used Kindle Scribe to capture big ideas, start a new journal or routine, and discover their new favorite book. As the only Kindle for both reading and writing, having a Kindle Scribe is like having thousands of books and notebooks at your fingertips in one portable device. And now, it’s getting even better.
The new Kindle Scribe includes a paper-like design with white borders, which, combined with the smooth, paper-like texture of the display, makes it look and feel like you’re writing on a sheet of paper. The display is also glare-free with an adjustable warm light, so text and notes will look clear no matter where you’re using it—indoors, outdoors, in bright light or in the dark. And the upgraded Premium Pen features a new soft-tipped eraser that’s so realistic, you’ll think you have to brush the screen clean after erasing. As always, the pen is battery free, so you never have to worry about setup or charging—just start writing.
We’re also adding a more powerful notebook and new in-book writing experiences. Here are three things to try on the new Kindle Scribe.
Split image: Person writing on Kindle Scribe and full summary document

1.
Use Active Canvas to capture your thoughts while reading

The new Kindle Scribe has Active Canvas, a new experience for taking notes in books. As you’re reading, write directly in the book with the Premium Pen, and the sentences in the book will move and flow around your note, making your thoughts part of the page. And if you increase the font size, or change the font style or layout, your note will stay anchored to its original place, so it never loses meaning or context. You can also use Active Canvas to mark-up Word Docs and other reflowable documents, which you can then share with colleagues.

2.
Get quick insights with AI-powered notebook summarization

The new notebook summarization feature, powered by generative AI, allows you to quickly create a synopsis of your notes so you can bring your ideas off the page and turn them into actions. To use the feature, select up to 15 notebook pages, open the notebook menu, and click the AI icon. Select “Summarize,” and the feature will convert your notes into concise bullets. The summaries are provided in a script font, so they’re legible and easy to share, while maintaining the look and feel of handwritten notes.

3.
Refine your notes and easily share them with others

If you’re scribbling in a hurry, or don’t have the tidiest handwriting, the new AI-powered refinement feature will convert your handwritten notes into a script font for a more elegant (and legible) look. While you’re in a notebook, just click the AI icon and select “Refine writing.” Your notes will be quickly converted into a script font and inserted back into your notebook, making them easier to read, review, and share. If inspiration strikes and you want to make changes, you can still edit and update your refined notes.

These new experiences are all available on the new Kindle Scribe which begins shipping today. Customers with the 2022 Kindle Scribe can download the latest software. Otherwise, they will receive the latest software through an over-the-air update within the next several weeks. The new Kindle Scribe is available starting at $399.99 in Tungsten with 16 GB, 32 GB or 64 GB of storage, or Metallic Jade with 64 GB of storage.
