Romance

Royally Not Ready by Meghan Quinn

From USA Today and Amazon Charts best-selling author Meghan Quinn comes a fresh take on a royal romance with a twist. Laugh-out-loud funny and full of some of her steamiest scenes yet, Quinn takes you on an unexpected, sizzling fairytale journey.

Close to Home by Lisa Jackson

The No. 1 New York Times best-selling author “definitely knows how to jangle readers’ nerves” in this chilling novel of romantic suspense (Booklist).

Mystery/Thriller

Kismet by Amina Akhtar

A viciously funny thriller about wellness—the smoothies, the secrets, and the deliciously deadly impulses.

Piece of My Heart by Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke

In the latest thrilling collaboration from No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and “Queen of Suspense” Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke, television producer Laurie Moran must solve the kidnapping of her fiancée’s nephew—just days before her wedding.

Treacherous Is the Night by Anna Lee Huber

A London séance sets a lady spy on a deadly mission across Europe in this post-WWI era mystery by the Daphne Award-winning author of This Side of Murder.

The Vanishing Type by Ellery Adams

In this entrancing new story, bookshop owner, bibliotherapist, and occasional sleuth Nora Pennington must enlist the help of her brilliant, brassy librarian friend to unravel the connection between The Scarlet Letter, an obscure 19th century writer, and a dead hiker.

The Lies I Told by Mary Burton

For a woman obsessed and a killer in her shadow, remembering the past becomes a mind game in a novel of psychological suspense.

The Last Lie by Debra Webb

From USA Today best-selling author Debra Webb comes the thrilling first installment in the Finley O’Sullivan series, featuring a legal investigator haunted by her past and obsessed with the truth.

Nonfiction

Gangsters vs. Nazis: How Jewish Mobsters Battled Nazis in WW2 Era America by Michael Benson

The stunning true story of the rise of Nazism in America in the years leading to WWII—and the fearless Jewish gangsters and crime families who joined forces to fight back. With an intense cinematic style, acclaimed nonfiction crime author Michael Benson reveals the thrilling role of Jewish mobsters like Bugsy Siegel in stomping out the terrifying tide of Nazi sympathizers during the 1930s and 1940s.

999: The Extraordinary Young Women of the First Official Jewish Transport to Auschwitz by Heather Dune Macadam

The untold story of some of WWII’s most hidden figures and the heartbreaking tragedy that unites them all. Readers of Born Survivors and A Train Near Magdeburg will devour the tragic tale of the first 999 women in Auschwitz concentration camp. This is the hauntingly resonant true story that everyone should know.

Historical fiction

Empty Vows by Mary Monroe

In this gripping follow-up to the Depression-era saga Mrs. Wiggins, the New York Times best-selling and award-winning author transports readers to the Deep South, as a proper church-going woman determined to snare Alabama’s most sought after widower finds his secret desires and righteous lies come as a package deal.

Signal Moon by Kate Quinn

From the New York Times best-selling author of The Diamond Eye comes a riveting short story about an impossible connection across two centuries that could make the difference between peace or war.

Embers on the Wind by Lisa Williamson Rosenberg

The past and the present converge in this enthralling, serpentine tale of women connected by motherhood, slavery’s legacy, and histories that span centuries.

Where the Sky Begins by Rhys Bowen

A woman’s future is determined by fate and choice in a gripping WWII novel about danger, triumph, and second chances by the New York Times best-selling author of The Venice Sketchbook and The Tuscan Child.

Fiction

Big Chicas Don't Cry by Annette Chavez Macias

Four cousins navigate love, loss, and the meaning of family over the course of one memorable year in this heartfelt family drama.

She's Up to No Good by Sara Goodman Confino

For two women generations apart, going home will change their lives in this funny, poignant, and life-affirming novel about family, secrets, and broken hearts, by the author of For the Love of Friends.

Children’s

The Pout-Pout Fish Goes to School by Deborah Diesen and Dan Hanna

Mr. Fish is nervously awaiting his first day of school, and he frets about not knowing how to write his name, how to draw shapes, and how to do math―until he's reassured that school is the perfect place to learn how to master all of these new skills, in Pout-Pout Fish Goes to School from Deborah Diesen and Dan Hanna.

