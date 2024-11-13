Hands down, this is the best YA book I have read in the last five years. And don’t let the YA part fool you—this book has something for readers of all ages, which is one of the reasons I loved it so much. In When the World Tips Over, Jandy Nelson delivers a powerful and long-awaited follow-up to I’ll Give You the Sun, winner of the 2014 Printz Award. Prepare to embark on a multigenerational family saga that spans lifetimes and continents and tells a deeply moving story of immigration, love, loss, and heartache. The Fall family is a broken, messy group, and the cracks in their broken relationships branch out to the point of no return, threatening the family with a complete collapse. But a girl with rainbow-colored hair forces her way into their family and impacts them all in different ways, and in some cases saving their lives. Is she an angel, a magical creature, or just a regular old person? Whatever she is, she tips over the Fall’s world, and offers answers that begin to heal the cracks in their broken family. I laughed, I cried, and I didn’t want it to end. I could ascribe any number of adjectives to it—unputdownable, delightful, beautiful, transcendent—but individually they would fall short of just how much I love this book. It is all of those, and more. —Ben Grange, Amazon editor