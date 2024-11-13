Page overview
The Boys of Riverside: A Deaf Football Team and a Quest for Glory
by Thomas Fuller
When I read The Boys of Riverside, I was taken back in time to when I first saw Remember the Titans at the cinema. Thomas Fuller delivers a thought-provoking American underdog story that hits all the right notes. While the Titans fought through the racial prejudice of the 1970s, these athletes face a different foe: No one believes they can win for the simple fact that they’re an all-deaf team. Every chapter is a fascinating look into the lives of the players, coaches, families, and Riverside community at large, diving into such topics as drug abuse, the vilification of sign language, and even the urbanization of farmland. It all plays a part in how this team comes together on the football field. A story of defeat, victory, and overcoming adversity, the narrative will make you want to find out the how and why of it all, and offers a few surprises and nail-biting moments along the way. It’s an inspiring story that will speak to sports fans, deaf communities, allies, and more. —Ben Grange, Amazon editor
by Liz Moore
Like her best-selling Long Bright River, Liz Moore’s The God of the Woods is both a missing-person story and a genre-transcending family saga. Set in the woods of rural Pennsylvania, the Van Laar estate is a system of opposites: blue collar vs. blue blood, the natural order vs. the synthetic rules of man; dynastic privilege vs. the handicap of class. When 13-year-old Barbara Van Laar goes missing from a sleepaway camp on the grounds where her older brother also disappeared years before, the door to the family’s gilded cage is forced open. One of the marvels of this novel is Moore’s sure-footed control of her complex plot and her fully realized character portraits. —Vannessa Cronin, Amazon editor
by Percival Everett
With the same fiery wit, snap, and energy of his previous work, Percival Everett brings to life a retelling of Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, as told from the perspective of Jim. When he is threatened to be sold off and separated from his wife and daughter, Jim decides to escape slavery to buy time while he hatches a plan. Landing on an island in the Mississippi, Jim soon discovers Huck, who is trying to escape his violent and drunken father. With a bounty on his head, Jim has no designs on shepherding a young white boy north with him. But there is no other alternative, and the next thing you know, the unlikely duo sets off—rafting down the river, dodging the danger that surrounds them. Everett brilliantly unwinds this adventure, revealing with glee the savvy code-switching Jim and his penchant for philosophy, literature, and justice. Based on a classic, Everett has made an entirely new classic, one that is rip-roaringly American, funny, and hard-hitting. —Al Woodworth, Amazon editor
by Kristin Hannah
When you think “war hero,” you’re probably not envisioning someone wielding a stethoscope. Medical personnel putting themselves in harm’s way are often the unsung heroes of such conflicts, especially combat nurses. Kristin Hannah honors them in a novel featuring Frances “Frankie” McGrath—a naive, idealistic woman from a moneyed family of military heroes, who signs up to serve in Vietnam. Despite the valor Frankie demonstrates in makeshift, muddy operating rooms, she is subject to the same profound indignities and challenges—both practical and emotional—foisted on her fighting comrades. Adding insult to injury, this contempt comes from some of the soldiers whose lives may have depended on her, and even members of Frankie’s own family. She gets by with (a lot) of help from her friends—the lifeline that found family extends is a hallmark of Hannah’s beloved oeuvre. So are stories that elicit all the feels. If the best-selling author of The Nightingale is worried that she didn’t do the subject justice, this reader found The Women to be another stitch in a still-open wound, one that can only help the healing process. —Erin Kodicek, Amazon editor
by Sharon McMahon
Sharon McMahon has been dubbed “America’s government teacher” by her millions of Instagram followers, known as the “Governerds.” But this book could fit in with any clique—it’s an engrossing and enlightening history of the unsung heroes and notable changemakers (with lots of fun Easter eggs if you prefer to learn about the past through pop culture, like Broadway’s Hamilton). McMahon introduces readers to the inspiring, and sometimes bewildering, people who don’t usually receive attention in school. Each chapter could stand as a separate story, but we recommend reading from the first to last page. Unspooling how everything is connected sets this book apart—from a formerly enslaved woman who settled the West as a pioneer, to a political sidekick who changed America as we know it, to a tireless teacher who impacted how generations are taught. Perfect for fans of A People’s History of the United States, or anyone who needs reminding that history wasn’t only made by bold-faced names. Our country’s most sweeping changes were imparted by everyday people simply doing the next right thing. —Lindsay Powers, Amazon editor
by Kaveh Akbar
Poet Kaveh Akbar makes his dazzling fiction debut with an unforgettable main character who reminded us of the voicey, charismatic, and undeniably addictive hero of Demon Copperhead (yes, I just compared this to a Pulitzer Prize winner). One of the buzziest debuts, Martyr! is both laugh-out-loud funny and deadly serious—a coming-of-age story and a portrait of a young Iranian American man wrestling with what it means to have a life of value. After tripping through college on various concoctions of booze and drugs, a newly orphaned and sober graduate, Cyrus Shams ventures to New York City in pursuit of an Iranian artist who he hopes will fuel his creative writing project and give meaning to his life. Electric and unique, with a voice that feels shot from a cannon, Martyr! is a book you’re going to hear about for a long time. —Al Woodworth, Amazon editor
by Ina Garten
Ina Garten has been a comforting and familiar presence on TV and in her best-selling cookbooks, but she’s also been a bit of an enigma. In Be Ready When the Luck Happens, Garten throws open the curtains of her life, sharing her story with the warmth and jocularity of chatting at the kitchen table over a cup of coffee. From a childhood characterized by abuse and neglect, to the influence of feminist Gloria Steinem, her relationship with husband Jeffrey (whom she met at age 16), and the highs and lows of taking risks and finding her passion—it’s all here. And there are plenty of surprises: details of her marriage that she’s never spoken about before, her impulsivity, and behind-the-scenes stories. But what kept me glued to the page is her grit, kindness, humor, and optimism. Be Ready When the Luck Happens is as real as it gets, and I’m not only inspired by Ina Garten’s life story, but I now suspect that she might be hiding a Wonder Woman suit underneath that chic, practical wardrobe. —Seira Wilson, Amazon editor
by Alison Espach
This is one of the most honest and hilarious books I’ve read in ages. It takes a scalpel to the expectations we place on ourselves and the pressures of being “good,” and celebrates how freeing it is to stop caring too much. Phoebe shows up at the Cornwall Inn in Rhode Island with no luggage and a grand plan. But aside from Phoebe, the inn is completely booked for a wedding, and the exacting bride has accounted for all possible scenarios ... except Phoebe. A chance encounter between the two strangers changes everything, and unexpectedly leads Phoebe to become a guest at the wedding. What follows is a candid, resonating, and—I can’t say it enough—funny story about how chance encounters can lead to the most surprising outcomes. Phenomenal writing with endearingly flawed characters, this is one of my favorite books of the year. —Abby Abell, Amazon editor
by Leif Enger
Things are not all quiet on the Midwestern front in Leif Enger’s latest book, set on and around Lake Superior in the near future. The country is now ruled by baleful billionaires who preside over work camps, and an absconder from one such camp inadvertently upends the lives of the couple who take him in, forcing our hero, Rainy, to embark on a treacherous journey: both to escape those who hunt him and to reunite with the love of his life. Dark much? Yes. But, those familiar with Enger’s oeuvre know that he imbues his stories with so much humanity and heart that, like Rainy, readers will never lose hope. I Cheerfully Refuse is no exception. This harrowing but beautifully told tale is a sly paean to books, language, love, and the transformative power of receiving and extending kindness. —Erin Kodicek, Amazon editor
by Leigh Bardugo
Like a gorgeous, glittering jewel, The Familiar catches your eye and holds you in its thrall. With this captivating novel, Leigh Bardugo gives us a taste of something slightly different—and it’s a journey well worth taking. Rich with the atmosphere and intrigue of Renaissance Spain, this is the story of a lowly scullion, Luzia, who has kept her magical skills secret, and herself largely invisible to avoid the ever-watchful gaze of the Inquisition. But Luzia wants more than this life, and while she doesn’t seek the spotlight, it finds her in an unintended way. What follows is a story of power, politics, love, science, and magic. I loved the evolution of the women in this novel, but you also can’t beat the royal intrigue, an immortal tether, or the magnetic pull of two people meant for each other. The ending is perfection, and Bardugo is, indeed, an author with many tricks up her sleeve. —Seira Wilson, Amazon editor
by Chris Whitaker
Once upon a time, a beekeeper met a pirate … and though they were only children, they recognized each other as two sides of one coin, creating an unbreakable bond of friendship. All the Colors of the Dark begins with a kidnapping that changes their lives forever, as a serial killer leaves a trail of missing girls in his wake. Patch (the pirate in this story) and Saint (the beekeeper of long ago) get caught up in this mystery that takes years and many detours to solve because Patch’s obsession with finding a particular girl does not wane with time. Chris Whitaker’s vivid storytelling had me laughing one minute, tears rolling down my cheeks the next, and I could picture everything as clearly as if I were living alongside these characters. A novel of love so powerful it hurts, family, sacrifice, survival, and devotion. I couldn’t stop turning the pages and when I reached the end, I wanted to begin again. —Seira Wilson, Amazon editor
by Malcolm Gladwell
Revenge of the Tipping Point is the kind of nonfiction book you could hand to literally anyone, and they would disappear for hours with their head buried in its pages (both my husband and my sixth grader snatched up my copy). Twenty-five years ago, Gladwell published The Tipping Point, which put him on the map as one of America’s most sought-after thinkers, speakers, podcasters, and writers. Now, Gladwell is re-interrogating the “dark side” of his famous tipping-point theory, sharing fascinating stories that show how a tiny action, or number of people, can cause an epidemic, whether it’s opioid, crime, or COVID-19. But this isn’t a bleak read, because the takeaway is that a minuscule action or single person can also prevent, or stop, an epidemic in its tracks. You’ll walk away feeling inspired to action, with fresh insight into the forces shaping the world today. —Lindsay Powers, Amazon editor
by Richard Osman
In the acknowledgments of We Solve Murders, Richard Osman admits that as he began to write the new book, he felt as though he were “somehow cheating on my other characters,” meaning Joyce, Elizabeth, Ibrahim, and Ron, aka the Thursday Murder Club. We know what he means; we felt the same way as we began reading. But then we met Amy Wheeler (“She hasn’t shot at anyone in a while, but you can’t have everything”), the woman she’s guarding, Rosie Antonio (the world’s best-selling novelist “if you don’t count Lee Child”), and Amy’s homebody ex-cop father-in-law Steve (“Always expect the worst, and you'll always be prepared.”) And we were hooked. It’s different (features much more Van Halen, ChatGPT, international travel, and gullible influencers, for a start), but Osman’s Agatha Christie–cross-pollinated–with–Guy Ritchie sensibility remains, and we were all in on this witty, quirkily brilliant new series-starter. —Vannessa Cronin, Amazon editor
by Jandy Nelson
Hands down, this is the best YA book I have read in the last five years. And don’t let the YA part fool you—this book has something for readers of all ages, which is one of the reasons I loved it so much. In When the World Tips Over, Jandy Nelson delivers a powerful and long-awaited follow-up to I’ll Give You the Sun, winner of the 2014 Printz Award. Prepare to embark on a multigenerational family saga that spans lifetimes and continents and tells a deeply moving story of immigration, love, loss, and heartache. The Fall family is a broken, messy group, and the cracks in their broken relationships branch out to the point of no return, threatening the family with a complete collapse. But a girl with rainbow-colored hair forces her way into their family and impacts them all in different ways, and in some cases saving their lives. Is she an angel, a magical creature, or just a regular old person? Whatever she is, she tips over the Fall’s world, and offers answers that begin to heal the cracks in their broken family. I laughed, I cried, and I didn’t want it to end. I could ascribe any number of adjectives to it—unputdownable, delightful, beautiful, transcendent—but individually they would fall short of just how much I love this book. It is all of those, and more. —Ben Grange, Amazon editor
by Kaliane Bradley
How do I even describe this book? It’s a time travel–spy thriller–-government conspiracy–love story, and it’s also so much more. I’ve never read anything like it, and I loved every second. It’s near-future London, and a time-travel device has been discovered by a top-secret government agency. The operatives bring back “expats” from different times in history when they would not have survived (to avoid disrupting the future) and pair them with “bridges”—people to help them acclimate to current times. The story follows Arctic explorer Graham Gore and his bridge over the course of a year as he adjusts to modern-day life. This genre-bending novel explores humanity in all its frailty and potential, and how love can alter the course of history in ways we never expect. It’s a fantastical debut that’s funny, riveting, heartbreaking, and unputdownable. I want everyone to read this book. —Abby Abell, Amazon editor
by Erik Larson
The country is on edge. A new president has been elected, but has reason to believe he’ll never be sworn into office. Divisive politicians travel the country, holding rallies to promote an old way of life, while an uneasy public grapples with the forward march of time. The year: 1861. The pacey and tension-filled new book from Erik Larson (The Splendid and the Vile, The Devil in the White City) takes readers inside rooms where passions run high at the dawn of the Civil War, where new President Abraham Lincoln frets and inspires, where armies plan to sow “death and mayhem,” where a single missed message can launch battleships, where gossip and romance, and power and influence, combust into “the single most consequential day of American history.” To know the past is to understand the present—and this gripping narrative is just as relevant today as 200 years ago. —Lindsay Powers, Amazon editor
by Morgan Talty
It’s one thing to have to keep a daughter secret, and quite another for that secret to live so close you can catch glimpses of her life that sometimes lead you to worry. This is a heart-wrenching reality that Charles Lamosway understands all too well, and while the decision whether to reveal Elizabeth’s parentage propels the plot, this gem of a novel truly is more about the journey than the destination. Charles was raised on the Penobscot Reservation, a community he loved but wasn’t a citizen of (his mother married a full member of the tribe). Morgan Talty deftly mines the emotional alienation Charles feels and makes the reader question, along with him, if a wrong decision was made for all the right reasons. And that is a running theme: flawed characters you’d physically shake if you could, but who you can’t help but root for anyway because they’re all trying to do what’s best for their loved ones when what is best isn’t always clear. Fire Exit is a melancholy but quietly powerful story about taking care of your tribe, however you find them. —Erin Kodicek, Amazon editor
by David Greenberg
Thoroughly researched and expertly written, with quotes and references perfectly deployed, David Greenberg chronicles the comprehensive and impressive life of John Lewis. Tracing the entire arc—from his childhood in Alabama, to discovering his voice through the principles of nonviolence and sit-ins, to becoming a leader of the civil rights movement in the 1960s, to his ascendance to political office where he became known as the “conscience of Congress,” to his ultimate passing in 2020—Greenberg draws on more than 275 documents and interviews with Lewis himself, his friends, his confidants, and peers. The result is a portrait of a man who seemed almost preordained to model a life of not just non-violence but of commitment and persistence. With patient grit, Lewis endured the beating of a lifetime, weathered the assassination of his mentor and friend Martin Luther King Jr., and saw and aided the first Black president of the United States take office. This is a man who dedicated his intelligence and body to equality in America and Greenberg’s biography is a worthy and vital artifact of Lewis’s legacy. —Al Woodworth, Amazon editor
by Elif Shafak
Fans of Anthony Doerr, Geraldine Brooks, and Abraham Verghese will fall head over heels for Elif Shafak’s extraordinary new novel, which spans centuries and continents. Following three main characters from the 1800s to present day, Shafak weaves a story rooted in the lives of Arthur “King of the Sewers and Slums,” Narin, and Zaleekah, all of which coincidentally center around ancient Mesopotamia and the rivers (and rulers) that made this mythical land what it was. There Are Rivers in the Sky has everything you could want in an epic story: curious connections between characters, despite the centuries in between; the hook of hope you harbor for each, who seek to understand their identities (race, class, and origins, while struggling within their circumstance and navigating ambition, love, or loss). As with big historical fiction, you’ll learn along the way, parsing together the clues that make the past come rushing into the present. Like the Tigris that binds these characters together, this is big, powerful, and memory-making. —Al Woodworth, Amazon editor
by Jason Rekulak
Widower Frank Szatowski’s driving record is unblemished at UPS, but parenting has proven more challenging; he’s been estranged from his daughter Maggie for years, and fears that he’ll never speak to her again. So he’s relieved—and surprised—when she calls to invite him to her wedding. Determined not to blow this chance to be back in her life, he keeps his misgivings to himself after meeting her standoffish fiancé, Aidan, but when he arrives at the lavish private estate of Aidan’s tech-billionaire father for the actual wedding, things go from bad to downright scary. Rekulak does a brilliant job of tying one hand behind his lead character’s back as Frank’s fear of pushing his daughter away permanently forces him to tread carefully. But it’s the tightrope walk between comedy and suspense that will hook readers as Frank deals with his plus-one, his social-worker sister, while navigating the wealthy but alarming family Maggie is about to join. Funny, suspenseful, with a killer twist, Rekulak hits it out of the park again. —Vannessa Cronin, Amazon editor