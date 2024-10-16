Our e-reader lineup also features a reimagined Kindle Scribe and the fastest Kindle Paperwhite ever.
There’s never been a better time to pick up a Kindle. Amazon is introducing an entirely new lineup of Kindle devices, including the first-ever color Kindle, a reimagined Kindle Scribe, the fastest Kindle Paperwhite ever, and a new entry Kindle in a fun, new Matcha color.
Let’s get to know the newest Kindle devices.
Introducing Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition
The all-new Kindle Colorsoft brings color to Kindle without compromise. It has everything customers love about Kindle today—high contrast, fast page turns, an auto-adjusting front light, and weeks of battery life. It adds color that is vibrant yet easy on the eyes. Now, you can browse covers in color in your Kindle Library or Store; see book photos and images in color; or add color highlights that you can easily search later.
Everything about Kindle Colorsoft was meticulously designed to deliver rich, paper-like color. It uses an oxide backplane with custom waveforms for fast performance and a higher contrast on both color and black-and-white content. Its custom Colorsoft display includes a new light-guide with nitride LEDs that, when combined with our custom algorithms, enhances color and increases brightness, all without washing out details. You can zoom in on images without worrying about pixelation, and you can choose between standard or vibrant color styles. Kindle Colorsoft comes with wireless charging, up to eight weeks of battery life, and is waterproof so you can bring it with you in the bath or take it to the beach without having to worry.
The new Kindle Scribe, with in-book writing and an AI-powered notebook
The all-new Kindle Scribe combines all the benefits of Kindle with a powerful notetaking device. The display has new white borders, and the screen has a smooth, paper-like texture that makes it look and feel like you’re writing on a sheet of paper. Plus, at 300 ppi, text looks crisp and clear when you’re writing or reading. The Premium Pen is finely crafted to deliver just the right heft and balance, so it feels like holding an actual pen, and the new soft-tipped eraser feels like a pencil—you’ll think you have to brush the screen clean after erasing.
The new Kindle Scribe offers a first-of-its-kind in-book writing experience and a more powerful notetaking experience. With Active Canvas, you can write your thoughts directly in the book when inspiration strikes. Your note becomes part of the page, and the book text dynamically flows around it—if you increase the font size, change the font style, or the book layout changes, the note remains visible exactly where you want it so you never lose any meaning or context. Coming soon, you’ll also be able to write your notes in the side panel and easily hide them when you are done. The all-new, built-in AI-powered notebook enables you to quickly summarize pages and pages of notes into concise bullets in a script font that can be easily shared directly from the notebook tab. You can also refine your notes into a script font, so it becomes legible while maintaining the look and feel of handwriting.
The fastest Kindle ever: The all-new Kindle Paperwhite
Since its debut in 2012, customers have made Kindle Paperwhite our best-selling Kindle—and the all-new Kindle Paperwhite is our fastest yet. Scrolling through your Kindle Library or Store is snappy and responsive with 25% faster page turns. The display uses an oxide thin-film transistor, which gives it the highest contrast ratio of any Kindle, so text and images pop off the screen. A larger, 7-inch display is a first for Kindle Paperwhite—and yet, it is also the thinnest Kindle Paperwhite ever with up to three months of battery life.
Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof with 16 GB of storage for thousands of books, and comes in Raspberry, Jade, and Black. Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, which comes with 32 GB of storage, optional wireless charging, and auto-adjusting front light, comes in Metallic Raspberry, Metallic Jade, and Metallic Black.
The new Kindle—our most compact Kindle, now in Matcha
Weighing in at just 158g, the new entry-level Kindle is small enough to fit in your hand or carry in your back pocket—and it’s packed with premium Kindle features. It has a 300 ppi, glare-free display, now with faster page turns, higher contrast ratio, and a front light that is 25% brighter at max setting—as bright as Kindle Paperwhite. It comes in a fun and fresh new Matcha color, offers weeks of battery life from a single charge, and has 16 GB of storage for holding thousands of books—all of which make it the ideal device for reading anywhere the day takes you.
For the youngest readers—thousands of books and audiobooks
With Kindle Kids, parents can help their kids cultivate a love of reading at a young age—in fact, when a kid sits down with a Kindle, they read, on average, more than an hour a day. The new entry Kindle Kids is available with an included cover in one of the following designs: Space Whale, Ocean Explorer, and Unicorn Valley; and the new Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes with a Cyber City, Starfish, or Diary of a Wimpy Kid cover, designed by international bestselling author Jeff Kinney. Both devices come with a 2-year worry free guarantee and six months of Amazon Kids+ included, a kid-friendly subscription service that provides access to thousands of age-appropriate books and audiobooks.
Discover your next favorite read
All Kindle devices come with access to the world’s best e-book store, and an included 3-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited, which provides an extensive library of digital books, audiobooks, comics, and magazines that span a myriad of genres, including popular series, best sellers, and more. From mystery and romance to nonfiction and memoir, members can read as many books as they’d like with a monthly membership. Learn more about how to sign up for Kindle Unlimited at amazon.com/kindleunlimited.
Sustainability, pricing, and availability
Kindle is available now starting at $109.99. Kindle Paperwhite is available now starting at $159.99, and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is available for $199.99. Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition will ship on October 30 and is available now for pre-order at $279.99. The new Kindle Scribe will ship on December 4 and is available now for pre-order starting at $399.99. Our new Kindle lineup is packaged in 100% recyclable device packaging that features a new box design that uses more recycled fiber content, averages 99% wood fiber-based materials, and uses less ink.