8 Kindle features that make reading easier and more fun

Whether you just got a new Kindle device for the holidays, or you’re a longtime user of the eBook device, you may not be making the most of all the features your Kindle has to offer.

Your Kindle can make reading easier and more fun. For example, did you know that you can take a screenshot of a page in your book and share it? Or that you can check out books from the local library? We’ve rounded up eight of the best ways to get the most enjoyment from your Kindle device.