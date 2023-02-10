About the author
Dave Johnson
Dave Johnson is a technology journalist and author of nearly three dozen books. Dave spent a decade in the Air Force operating satellites, teaching space operations, and performing space launch planning. He has contributed to many sites and publications including CNET, Forbes, PC World, How To Geek, and Insider. As a photographer, Dave has photographed wolves in their natural environment; he's also a scuba instructor and co-host of several podcasts.
More articles by Dave Johnson
-
Need to restart or reset your Kindle device? Both are easy to do.
-
If you set up a Family Library, you can share books with your partner and kids.
-
Accidentally buy the wrong book on your Kindle? It happens to the best of us—but there’s no need to worry. Amazon makes it easy to return an eBook within a week of purchase.
-
You can find and purchase an eBook in moments on your Kindle.
-
Looking for an evening packed with martial arts drama? There are seven fights on the main card.