Who We Are
Our mission is to be Earth’s most customer-centric company. Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon.
Our Leadership Principles are more than inspirational wall hangings. The 14 principles guide our discussions and decisions every day.
While our positions are carefully considered and deeply held, there is much room for healthy debate and differing opinions. We hope being clear about our positions is helpful.
We are honored to be recognized for the work we do on behalf of our customers, employees, and communities every day.
Amazon’s “Day 1” mentality is our approach of doing everything with the energy and entrepreneurial spirit of a new organization on its first day.
Working to earn and keep our customers’ trust is the single biggest driver of Amazon’s Day 1 approach. One example that illustrates our mindset is Amazon’s decision-making process that asks employees to consider whether an action is a one-way door—consequential and nearly irreversible—or a two-way door because it is easy to change course and go back. Discover more about who we are through our Annual Letters to Shareholders from 1997 through today.