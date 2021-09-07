Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se
Amazon.com | Conditions of Use | © 1996-2021 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Submit Search
Search
Subscribe

Our Upskilling Commitments

We want to make it easy for people to have access to the skills they need to grow their careers. And we’re making two big investments to help make that happen by 2025. First, we’re committing more than $700 million to provide free upskilling opportunities to 100,000 of our own employees in the U.S. to help them secure new, high-growth jobs. We are also investing hundreds of millions of dollars to provide free cloud computing skills training to 29 million people around the world with programs for the public.
Upskilling 2025: Programs for Amazon employees
Amazon is investing more than $700 million to provide free upskilling opportunities to more than 100,000 U.S. employees, helping them further their careers in high-paying, in-demand roles.
A woman sits at a computer, typing at her desk while looking at her keyboard.
 
Photo by JORDAN STEAD

Check out our upskilling programs below, and learn how these programs are part of Amazon’s mission to be the world’s best employer.
Amazon training program attendee
Workplace

Global workforce upskilling success stories

Hear from people who have taken advantage of Amazon’s training programs to help them achieve their career goals.
Skills training opportunities for employees
  • A woman with a focused look on her face holds a device connected to a hose and leans over a work surface covered in plastic.

    Career Choice

    This innovative Amazon program is designed to support our employees who are interested in pursuing a future outside of the company. The Amazon Career Choice Program will pay up to 95% of tuition and associated fees for courses at accredited schools that lead to vocational certifications or associate of applied science degrees in qualified fields of study.
    Learn more
  • Ashely Rajagopal sits on a bench outside with vibrant greenery behind her. She is focused while she works on her laptop.

    Amazon Technical Academy

    Our tuition-free training and job-placement program that equips non-technical Amazon employees with the essential skills needed to transition into—and thrive in—technical careers at Amazon. Combining instructor-led, project-based learning with real-world applications, graduates master the most widely used software engineering skills and tools, including AWS cloud computing technology.
    Learn more
  • 20190627MachineLearningUniv_blog_01 UPSKILLING ASPEN INSTITUTE HERO

    Machine Learning University

    This initiative helps Amazon employees with a background in technology and coding gain skills in this discipline. As machine learning plays an increasingly important role in customer innovation, this program helps employees learn core skills to propel their career growth.
    Learn more
  • A man wearing a "warriors @ Amazon" shirt hugs a woman. Next to him, another woman smiles. Behind him, two men stand near an Amazon military sign.

    Amazon Technical Apprenticeship Program

    We’ve created programs that provide opportunities to get trained while at work, in high-demand areas like cloud computing. This is one way to support veterans as they break into careers, such as cloud support associate, data center technician, and software development engineer.
    Learn more
  • A man wearing a blazer and a button-down shirt writes a complicated equation.

    AWS Training and Certification

    Designed for everyone from individuals looking for foundational cloud computing skills to seasoned IT professionals, we offer more than 500 free courses, interactive labs, virtual day-long training sessions, and numerous free instructor-led webinars, all in multiple languages. AWS Training and Certification also runs AWS Tech U, a 48-week residency program designed to help a select group of new AWS employees launch a successful cloud career.
    Learn more
  • A woman wearing a mask and safety vest pulls down on a lever.

    Free career training in robotics

    This new upskilling program provides training in mechatronics and robotics for careers in robotics, with hourly wages up to nearly 40% higher for employees upon completion.
    Learn more
More from Amazon
Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se