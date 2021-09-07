Our Upskilling Commitments
We want to make it easy for people to have access to the skills they need to grow their careers. And we’re making two big investments to help make that happen by 2025. First, we’re committing more than $700 million to provide free upskilling opportunities to 100,000 of our own employees in the U.S. to help them secure new, high-growth jobs. We are also investing hundreds of millions of dollars to provide free cloud computing skills training to 29 million people around the world with programs for the public.
Upskilling 2025: Programs for Amazon employees
Amazon is investing more than $700 million to provide free upskilling opportunities to more than 100,000 U.S. employees, helping them further their careers in high-paying, in-demand roles.
Check out our upskilling programs below, and learn how these programs are part of Amazon’s mission to be the world’s best employer.
In July 2019, Amazon committed $700 million to provide 100,000 employees—roughly a third of our U.S. workforce at the time—with access to upskilling programs through 2025.
New research from Accenture finds that, if provided with access to training for new skills, one-in-three Americans working a low-wage job have the potential to access higher-income occupations that are forecasted to grow in the future.
Accenture research has been collecting more than 6,000 global workforce sentiments every few weeks since COVID-19 hit. Here is an op-ed from Accenture, based on the findings.
Skills training opportunities for employees
This innovative Amazon program is designed to support our employees who are interested in pursuing a future outside of the company. The Amazon Career Choice Program will pay up to 95% of tuition and associated fees for courses at accredited schools that lead to vocational certifications or associate of applied science degrees in qualified fields of study.
Our tuition-free training and job-placement program that equips non-technical Amazon employees with the essential skills needed to transition into—and thrive in—technical careers at Amazon. Combining instructor-led, project-based learning with real-world applications, graduates master the most widely used software engineering skills and tools, including AWS cloud computing technology.
This initiative helps Amazon employees with a background in technology and coding gain skills in this discipline. As machine learning plays an increasingly important role in customer innovation, this program helps employees learn core skills to propel their career growth.
We’ve created programs that provide opportunities to get trained while at work, in high-demand areas like cloud computing. This is one way to support veterans as they break into careers, such as cloud support associate, data center technician, and software development engineer.
Designed for everyone from individuals looking for foundational cloud computing skills to seasoned IT professionals, we offer more than 500 free courses, interactive labs, virtual day-long training sessions, and numerous free instructor-led webinars, all in multiple languages. AWS Training and Certification also runs AWS Tech U, a 48-week residency program designed to help a select group of new AWS employees launch a successful cloud career.
This new upskilling program provides training in mechatronics and robotics for careers in robotics, with hourly wages up to nearly 40% higher for employees upon completion.