Amazon in the community: Here’s what’s happening in Arlington, Virginia

Recent updates
A review of Amazon's second headquarters (HQ2) community engagement in 2023
We are proud to work with nonprofits, schools, and community leaders across the Washington, D.C., metro area to support local education, affordable housing, and other key initiatives. In the last year alone, Amazon donated more than $5.2 million to community partners that helped distribute the funding to where the need is greatest, focusing on education, children and families, food insecurity, and sports, arts, and culture.
Here are a few highlights from 2023:
- We worked with more than 100 nonprofits in and around Arlington, Virginia, which is home to Amazon’s second headquarters (HQ2). Our support went to organizations like Bridges to Independence, which is working to break intergenerational cycles of poverty; the English Empowerment Center, which serves nearly 1,500 beginning-level English language and literacy adult learners; and Aspire, which helps historically underserved young people fulfill their potential through afterschool and summer learning programs that support and connect families, schools, and communities.
- Amazon was named the top philanthropic company in the Washington, D.C., metro area by the Washington Business Journal. Since 2018, Amazon has invested more than $161 million in local nonprofits, community groups, organizations, businesses, and public schools.
- Amazon launched a new housing pilot initiative that will help nearly 1,000 individuals and families from underserved communities become homeowners in Virginia and Washington, D.C., as well as Washington state and Tennessee. This is part of a broader set of initiatives from the Amazon Housing Equity Fund, which has committed nearly $2 billion to create or preserve affordable homes across Amazon’s hometown communities. Since 2021, the fund has helped create or preserve more than 14,000 affordable housing units. In and around Washington, D.C., Amazon has invested more than $1 billion in loans and grants to build and preserve more than 7,500 affordable homes.
- Amazon continued to advance its commitment to equity in education through several partnerships and funding efforts, including Amazon Future Engineer. The initiative awards college tuition to computer science students across the country and its 2023 cohort included students representing Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., receiving $40,000 in tuition assistance for each student ($16 million awarded across the country). The cohort is diverse, as 70% of the recipients are Black, Latino, or Native American, and 50% identify as a woman or as nonbinary. Amazon Future Engineer also provided access to computer science education for 2 million students across 8,000 schools by the end of the 2022–2023 school year, aiming to inspire millions of students from underserved and historically underrepresented communities to pursue education and careers in science, technology, education, and math (STEM) and have access to the tools to fulfill those dreams.
- Amazon has continued to support and integrate local businesses into its Arlington headquarters, representing vibrant local favorites, women- and minority-owned retailers, and others. For example, visitors can get their bike serviced at Conte’s Bike Shop, drop off furry friends at doggy daycare at District Dogs, get a workout in at HUSTLE, grab a bite to eat at Peruvian Brothers, and so much more.
Amazon is thankful for the warm welcome of our neighbors, residents, and the business community. As a new year begins and we near the one-year anniversary of our presence in the region, Amazon will continue to strive to be a good neighbor in the greater Washington, D.C., community.
Learn more about what we’re doing for our employees, neighbors, and the community.