Amazon in the community: Here’s what’s happening in Arlington, Virginia

A review of Amazon's second headquarters (HQ2) community engagement in 2023

We are proud to work with nonprofits, schools, and community leaders across the Washington, D.C., metro area to support local education, affordable housing, and other key initiatives. In the last year alone, Amazon donated more than $5.2 million to community partners that helped distribute the funding to where the need is greatest, focusing on education, children and families, food insecurity, and sports, arts, and culture.

Here are a few highlights from 2023:



Amazon is thankful for the warm welcome of our neighbors, residents, and the business community. As a new year begins and we near the one-year anniversary of our presence in the region, Amazon will continue to strive to be a good neighbor in the greater Washington, D.C., community.

