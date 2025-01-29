We want to make it easy for employees to

develop their skills

and innovate their careers for the future. More than 350,000 U.S. employees have participated in our free education and skills training programs since 2019. We’ve also invested hundreds of millions of dollars to provide free cloud computing skills training to millions of people around the world with programs for the public. Our company-funded training programs, such as

AWS Intelligence Initiative

and

Career Choice

, help employees learn critical skills to move into in-demand, higher-paying technical or nontechnical roles within Amazon and beyond.