Employee Benefits

Employee health

Taking care of our employees’ health and wellness is a priority. That’s why we offer medical, prescription drug, dental, and vision coverage to all our employees, regardless of their level, tenure, or position.



We also offer a medical advice line and counseling services that are completely confidential and available 24/7. Amazon Care, a virtual clinic with an option for nurses to visit employees in the home, is a benefit being piloted now for Amazon employees and their families in Washington state.



When employees want to take time away from work, they are afforded ample paid time and paid holidays, in addition to other leave and medical accommodation options that are available for mental and physical health concerns.