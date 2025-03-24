Amazon is committed to supporting our employees throughout all of the major moments of their lives, and welcoming a child is an extra special one. Along with partners like Maven, Amazon offers an array of benefits for our U.S. employees as they enter this exciting journey to parenthood and through the postpartum experience.
1. New pregnancy program with virtual doula
As part of Amazon’s family-building benefit with Maven, we now offer free unlimited access to virtual doulas throughout pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum for full-time regular employees and their spouses/partners enrolled in an Amazon medical plan starting on Day 1 of employment. Known informally as a “birthing coach,” doulas are trained professionals who can provide informational, emotional, and physical support before, during, and after childbirth to improve the pregnancy and delivery experience. During virtual appointments, doulas can help pregnant people create a birth plan, discuss birth positions and breathing techniques, educate patients so they can advocate for themselves during the birthing process, and more. There’s no requirement to have gone through fertility treatment to speak to a virtual doula.
2. Enhanced fertility and family-building care
Through Amazon’s partnership with Maven, we continue to offer financial coverage for fertility treatment if an employee is enrolled in a health plan. New in 2025, the benefit also includes free unlimited access to expert virtual care, a dedicated Care Advocate, on-demand classes, and expert-approved resources to support employees whether they want to grow their family through fertility treatment, adoption, or surrogacy. No infertility diagnosis is required to get started.
3. Up to 20 weeks of paid leave for birthing parents
Find out what our paid-leave offering means for employees and their families amid our broader benefits package.
4. New training on maternal warning signs
Amazon has teamed up with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to share important messages about maternal warning signs and empower employees and their family to advocate for the birthing parent’s health during and after pregnancy.
5. Expanded reimbursement for adoption, surrogacy, and donor expenses
Amazon is expanding its reimbursement program beyond adoption to also include surrogacy and donor expenses. Each household may be reimbursed for up to $10,000 in eligible expenses such as agency fees, legal fees, and travel expenses. The adoption, surrogacy, and donor benefits are separate from each other, meaning employees can utilize all three programs. Adoption and surrogacy reimbursement benefits are available to full-time, part-time, and reduced-time employees working 20 hours or more regardless of medical plan enrollment status. Donor tissue reimbursement benefits require employees be enrolled in an Amazon medical plan.
6. Pregnancy care through medical insurance
Many Amazon employees can get health insurance starting on Day 1. If you're enrolled in a medical insurance plan through Amazon, your plan covers a variety of preventive care, education, supplies, and more to support you through pregnancy and well after the baby is born.
7. Mental health resources to support you in your journey
Mental health is a critical yet often overlooked aspect of family-building that has far-reaching implications for individuals, spouses, and partners looking to grow their own family unit. Prioritizing employees' mental health is essential because employees' own well-being directly influences the emotional, cognitive, and social development of children from infancy through adolescence and beyond. Amazon has many resources to help parents navigate the new rhythms of life, including in-the-moment counseling options in person or by video/chat, as well as a suite of self-guided tools and pregnancy-focused peer support forums.
Amazon employee benefits vary based on factors like work location and country, scheduled work hours, length of employment, and employee type (e.g., seasonal or temporary). Amazon employees can visit A to Z for specifics on their benefit options.
Trending news and stories