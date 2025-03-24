Amazon is expanding its reimbursement program beyond adoption to also include surrogacy and donor expenses. Each household may be reimbursed for up to $10,000 in eligible expenses such as agency fees, legal fees, and travel expenses. The adoption, surrogacy, and donor benefits are separate from each other, meaning employees can utilize all three programs. Adoption and surrogacy reimbursement benefits are available to full-time, part-time, and reduced-time employees working 20 hours or more regardless of medical plan enrollment status. Donor tissue reimbursement benefits require employees be enrolled in an Amazon medical plan.

