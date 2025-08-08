This fall, Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video are bringing audiences a diverse slate of films, including theatrical releases and streaming exclusives.
From powerful documentaries and intense dramas to romantic comedies and holiday cheer, learn more about the movies that will carry you through the cooler months ahead.
‘Play Dirty’
October 1 on Prime Video
A ruthless thief and his expert crew stumble onto the heist of a lifetime in Play Dirty, a gritty action-thriller from director Shane Black.
- Director: Shane Black
- Cast: Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar, Keegan-Michael Key, Chukwudi Iwuji, Nat Wolff with Thomas Jane and Tony Shalhoub
‘After the Hunt’
October 10 in theaters
In this gripping psychological drama, a college professor finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student levels an accusation against one of her colleagues, and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come into the light.
- Director: Luca Guadagnino
- Cast: Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Chloë Sevigny
‘John Candy: I Like Me’
October 10 on Prime Video
From director Colin Hanks and lifelong John Candy fan Ryan Reynolds comes John Candy: I Like Me, an exploration of the life of the Canadian comedic icon. This John Candy film documents his on- and off-camera existence, featuring never-before-seen home videos, intimate access to his family, and candid recollections from collaborators to paint a bigger picture of one of the brightest stars of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. It’s the story of a son, husband, father, friend, and professional driven to bring joy to audiences and loved ones while battling personal ghosts and Hollywood pressures.
- Director: Colin Hanks
- Producer: Ryan Reynolds
‘Hedda’
October 22 in theaters
In this modern reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play, Hedda finds herself torn between the lingering ache of a past love and the quiet suffocation of her present life when long-repressed desires and hidden tensions erupt—pulling her and everyone around her into a spiral of manipulation, passion, and betrayal.
- Director: Nia DaCosta
- Cast: Tessa Thompson, Imogen Poots, Eve Hewson, Tom Bateman, and more
‘Culpa Nuestra’ (‘Our Fault’)
October on Prime Video
In the third and final installment of the popular Spanish-language romance trilogy, Noah and Nick come together for a long-awaited reunion after their breakup at the wedding of Jenna and Lion, where Nick’s inability to forgive Noah creates a seemingly insurmountable barrier between them.
- Director: Domingo González
- Cast: Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara, Iván Sánchez, Victor Varona, Eva Ruiz, and more
‘Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy’
November 5 on Prime Video
Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy follows Shannon Thornton as Joy, a New York fashion designer whose talents are overshadowed by her boss. Just like her career, Joy has been unlucky in love. Encouraged by her steadfast friends Ashley and Littia, Joy follows her crush Colton to Colorado, hoping for holiday magic. Instead, a shocking revelation and a snowstorm leave her stranded. At her lowest, Joy meets Ridge, a chance encounter that transforms her perspective on life and love.
- Director: Tyler Perry
- Cast: Shannon Thornton, Tosin Morohunfola, Brittany S. Hall, Inayah, and more
‘Sarah’s Oil’
November 7 in theaters
Sarah’s Oil is the remarkable true story of Sarah Rector, an African American girl born in Oklahoma Indian Territory in the early 1900s who believes there is oil beneath the barren land she’s allotted and whose faith is proven right. As greedy oil sharks close in, Sarah turns to her family, friends, and some Texas wildcatters to maintain control of her oil-rich land, eventually becoming among the nation's first female African American millionaires—at 11 years old.
- Director: Cyrus Nowrasteh
- Cast: Zachary Levi, Naya Desir-Johnson, Sonequa Martin-Green, Garret Dillahunt, and more
‘Oh. What. Fun.’
December 3 on Prime Video
Claire Clauster organizes a special Christmas outing when her family forgets her in the shuffle. By the time they realize their mistake, she’s gone missing. Their Christmas is in jeopardy, but Claire has other plans.
- Director: Michael Showalter
- Cast: Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria, and Joan Chen
Trending news and stories
- Amazon sets the record straight: The Wall Street Journal’s flawed pricing analysis
- How Amazon trains its employees to spot signs of human trafficking
- Discover your top artists, songs, and more with Insights on Amazon Music
- Amazon MGM Studios announces Steven Knight as the screenwriter for the next James Bond movie