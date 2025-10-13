In this modern adaptation of one of Henrik Ibsen’s best-known works, Tessa Thompson (Creed, Thor: Ragnarock) stars as Hedda Gabler, who finds herself torn between the lingering ache of a past love and the quiet suffocation of her present life when long-repressed desires and hidden tensions erupt—pulling her and everyone around her into a spiral of manipulation, passion, and betrayal.
Hedda, which premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, will have a limited theatrical release in New York and Los Angeles beginning Wednesday, October 22. Find out about how you can stream at home.
How to watch ‘Hedda’ on Prime Video
Hedda will premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, October 29. The film will be available to all Prime members at no additional cost as part of their membership.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which is available for $14.99 per month or $139 annually. In addition to Prime Video, a Prime membership includes benefits like fast, free shipping on millions of items, exclusive deals, and access to Prime Music.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options at 50% of the standard cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘Hedda’?
Nia DaCosta (Candyman, The Marvels) directed and wrote the screenplay for Hedda.
In addition to Tessa Thompson, the cast includes Imogen Poots (The Father, I Know This Much Is True), Eve Hewson (Behind Her Eyes, Flora and Son), Tom Bateman (Death on the Nile, Murder on the Orient Express), and more.
What else is on Prime Video?
If you enjoy dramatic adaptations of Henrik Ibsen works, Prime Video offers a wide selection of similar titles, including An Enemy of the People (1978) starring Steve McQueen, Hedda Gabler (1981) starring Diana Rigg, and The Daughter (2017) starring Geoffrey Rush.
