How to watch 'Black Friday Football' on Prime Video

Prime Video’s Black Friday Football game between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles will be available to watch globally on November 28. This marks the first time fans can watch an NFL game globally on Prime Video, which is available in over 240 countries and territories around the world*, with no subscription or Prime membership required.
This global presentation of Black Friday Football on Prime Video will feature additional language options for viewers around the world that include Spanish, French, and Portuguese. In addition, several advanced features that enhance Prime Video’s NFL coverage in the U.S. will also be available in select locations worldwide, including Rapid Recap, High Definition-HDR video, and Next Gen Stats powered by AWS.
“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with the NFL and present Black Friday Football to the millions of fans we serve around the world,” Jay Marine, head of Prime Video U.S., global sports, said. “Black Friday is becoming one of the best sports holidays of the year, and this can’t-miss game between the Super Bowl Champion Eagles and the surging Bears, in one of the most-charged stadium atmospheres in sports, stands at the center of a huge day for all of us at Amazon. We cannot wait to provide fans with best-in-class coverage and a full day of action, holiday deals and surprises.”
The Bears vs. Eagles game won’t be the only sports program available globally on Prime Video on November 28.
The Skins Game golf event will tee off at 9 a.m. ET before Black Friday Football and will feature the PGA TOUR’s Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, and Keegan Bradley. Then, pregame coverage for Bears—Eagles commences at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by the game at 3 p.m. ET. Two NBA on Prime matchups will conclude the day, starting with the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET and ending with the Dallas Mavericks vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Here is everything you need to know about Black Friday Football and the rest of the sports events on Prime Video.
How to watch 'Black Friday Football' on Prime Video
Viewers in the U.S. can watch Black Friday Football on Prime Video in their living rooms on smart televisions, streaming media players, or set-top boxes by using the Prime Video app, which is also available on mobile. A subscription or Prime membership isn’t required to watch.
The game will also be available on mobile devices in the U.S. with an NFL+ subscription, and outside the U.S. through NFL Game Pass on DAZN for paid subscribers.
To watch the games, open the Prime Video app on your device. If you do not have the app, download it from the App Store or in the App section on your connected TV. Next:
- Sign in to your Prime account. Not a Prime member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial to try it out.
- Find the sport you’re looking for on the homepage or in the search bar, Sports section, or “Live & Upcoming” carousel.
- Select that event you’d like to watch.
- Press play.
Black Friday sports schedule on Prime Video
Prime members can watch four different sporting events on November 28, including golf, football, and basketball, beginning at 9 a.m. ET.
Here is the full lineup for Black Friday.
- 9 a.m. ET: PGA TOUR’s The Skins Game
- 1:30 p.m. ET: Black Friday Football pregame show
- 3 p.m. ET: Bears vs. Eagles, followed immediately by the postgame show
- 7 p.m. ET: Black Friday Basketball pregame show
- 7:30 p.m. ET: Bucks vs. Knicks
- 10 p.m. ET: Mavericks vs. Lakers
What NFL game is on Prime Video on Black Friday?
The third year of Black Friday Football features a game between two of the best teams in the NFC, as the Eagles host the Bears at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Coverage begins with a pregame show at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by the game at 3 p.m. ET.
Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call in the booth with Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sideline.
Miguel Gurwitz and Rolando Cantú will be on the call for TNF en Español.
Charissa Thompson will host the pregame, halftime, and postgame show alongside analysts Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth, Richard Sherman, and Tony Gonzalez.
What NBA games are on Prime Video on Black Friday?
Prime Video will stream two NBA games on Black Friday in the Emirates NBA Cup group stage.
First, the Bucks and Knicks face at Madison Square Garden in New York City starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers host the Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena beginning at 10 p.m. ET.
What is the Skins Game?
The Skins Game is an unofficial money golf event on the PGA TOUR. Originally introduced in 1983, the Skins Game has showcased high-stakes competition among golf’s biggest stars like Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Fred Couples, Gary Player, and Tiger Woods. This will be the first iteration of one of golf’s most celebrated television franchises since its last event in 2008.
The format for this version will remain true to the traditional structure, where each hole carries a dollar value and tied holes roll over to raise the stakes. The Skins Game will feature a “reverse purse” where all players will begin the competition with $1 million on the scoreboard. Fans will watch as the players’ fortunes rise and fall with every hole won or lost, adding a new layer of tension, drama, and strategy to every shot.
This year’s competition will feature 2025 FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood, 16-time PGA TOUR winner Justin Thomas, two-time major champion Xander Schauffele, and eight-time PGA TOUR winner Keegan Bradley. The event will be played at Panther National golf course in Palm Beach Gardens in Florida.
What devices can I use to watch Prime Video on?
Sports fans can watch through the Prime Video app on more than 650 connected devices. This includes:
- Fire TV, Fire TV stick, and Fire tablet
- Echo devices with a screen, such as Echo Show
- Set top boxes and media players (Google Chromecast, Google TV/TV Streamer, Roku, Apple TV, and more)
- Video game consoles (Xbox One, Series X, Series S, and PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5)
- Smart TVs, and tablets and mobile phones running iOs or Android.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Prime Video is home to tons of other live sports, as well as movies, series, documentaries and more.
Check out some of Amazon’s original series, including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, Reacher, The Boys, and Fallout.
Viewers can also access programming from Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, Peacock Premium Plus, FOX One, and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Next, learn how you can search and buy products related to the content you watch on Prime Video with Amazon’s “Shop the Show” feature.
*Game available via Prime Video globally, except in Canada and certain other countries.
