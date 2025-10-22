How to watch 'Black Friday Football' on Prime Video

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with the NFL and present Black Friday Football to the millions of fans we serve around the world,” Jay Marine, head of Prime Video U.S., global sports, said. “Black Friday is becoming one of the best sports holidays of the year, and this can’t-miss game between the Super Bowl Champion Eagles and the surging Bears, in one of the most-charged stadium atmospheres in sports, stands at the center of a huge day for all of us at Amazon. We cannot wait to provide fans with best-in-class coverage and a full day of action, holiday deals and surprises.”