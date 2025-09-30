As Prime Video tips off its 11-year agreement with the NBA on October 24, viewers will enjoy new levels of personalization, engagement, and broadcast quality with a comprehensive suite of interactive features and AI-powered broadcast enhancements.
They combine personalized bet tracking, customizable viewing options, and AI-powered features to transform how fans connect with the game.
The innovations will advance the NBA on Prime’s robust slate of exclusive regular and post-season NBA coverage, as well as Prime Video's comprehensive NBA content available through add-on subscriptions, which include NBA League Pass and FanDuel Sports Network RSNs.
Here are all the new features headed to Prime Video for the NBA season.
Personalized bet tracking and Odds View with FanDuel
The personalized bet tracking feature presents a dynamic, real-time integration of betting information during live game action.
When a fan links their Prime Video profile to their FanDuel account, their active NBA bets will be displayed and updated on the screen, along with relevant progress and won/lost status, providing an exciting new way to connect plays on the court with active bets.
The bet tracking feature does not offer the ability to place bets directly on Prime Video.
In addition to tracking personal bets, an immersive Odds View experience (available on supported devices) can be activated to present a rotating feed of live odds, lines, and probabilities associated with popular bets. This includes moneylines, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, game props, and more. The overlay adds context to the game and highlights how players and teams are performing relative to betting markets.
The bet tracking and Odds View features can be disabled in the Prime Video mobile app settings.
Fully customizable Multiview
The Multiview feature puts control directly in fans' hands. Viewers who subscribe to Prime Video and NBA League Pass can simultaneously watch a combination of NBA on Prime and NBA League Pass games across a majority of devices, including smartphones and smart TVs.
Unlike traditional offerings, fans are no longer restricted to preconfigured game combinations or limited device options. Fans can further create their ideal viewing setup by selecting their primary game for the larger window while keeping tabs on other NBA matchups in smaller windows, ensuring they never miss a critical moment of action.
See the biggest plays with Key Moments
Key Moments provides fans with easy access to the most exciting and pivotal plays throughout the game in real time.
Utilizing Prime’s proprietary AI models, Key Moments instantly curates only plays that matter—whether it’s a posterizing dunk or a pivotal three-pointer to cap a 10-0 run. At any point in the game, fans can relive or catch up on the growing collection of in-game highlights, each featuring a full description of the play.
Catch up with Rapid Recap
Rapid Recap provides a curated highlight reel that brings fans who join a game late up to speed in two minutes or less, ensuring they never miss a moment. Rapid Recap employs AI to compile the most impactful basketball moments for the viewer, and seamlessly transitions them into live action once the recap concludes.
See in-game stats easier
Stats provides fans with an easy, intuitive way to check player and team stats throughout the game. Fans can access traditional box score stats, along with advanced stats powered by AWS, all in real-time without ever leaving the live game.
HDR video and proprietary ultra-low latency tech
All NBA on Prime broadcasts are produced in native 1080p High Dynamic Range (HDR) video and 5.1 surround sound, delivering a next-level viewing experience for fans with vivid pictures and pitch-perfect audio.
Additionally, Prime Video and AWS technology combine to create a proprietary, end-to-end livestreaming solution that delivers ultra-low latency, eliminates drift, and ensures synchronization. Prime Video’s presentations feature unparalleled quality from the arena to the screen, with delivery speeds that match and often surpass what fans receive from cable and broadcast networks.
How to watch the NBA on Prime
Basketball fans can watch the NBA on Prime on hundreds of compatible devices where Prime Video is available worldwide. Stream from the web or by using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs. Prime Video content can also be downloaded for offline viewing on iOS, Android, and Fire devices.
- Open the Prime Video app on your device. If you do not have the app, download it from the App Store or in the App section on your connected TV.
- Sign in to your Prime account. Not a Prime member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial to try it out.
- Find "NBA" on the homepage, or in the search bar, Sports section, or "Live & Upcoming" carousel.
- Select that day’s game.
- Press play.
Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
You can stream even more live sports on Prime Video, like the NFL, WNBA, NWSL, and more. Prime Video also offers thousands of movies, series, and documentaries.
Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, Peacock Premium Plus, FOX One, and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s "Shop the Show“ feature to discover products from your favorite series, movies, and live sports.
Trending news and stories