Amazon Web Services

Cloud computing is the on-demand delivery of IT resources over the Internet with pay-as-you-go pricing. Instead of buying, owning, and maintaining physical data centers and servers, you can access technology services, such as computing power, storage, and databases, on an as-needed basis from a cloud provider like AWS.
AWS is vigilant about customer privacy and security. Customers always own their data, including the ability to encrypt it, move it, and manage retention. Our core infrastructure is built to satisfy the security requirements for the military, global banks, and other high-sensitivity organizations. This is backed by a deep set of cloud security tools.
Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster. Read our case studies to explore how customers are using AWS cloud solutions to build applications with increased flexibility, scalability, security, and reliability.
AWS has over 175 fully featured services for a wide range of technologies, industries, and use cases. This broad set of global cloud-based products includes computers, storage, databases, analytics, networking, mobile, developer tools, management tools, IoT, security and enterprise applications.
AWS is committed to running our business in the most environmentally friendly way possible. AWS is working to achieve Amazon's goal of 100% renewable energy for our global infrastructure by 2025.
AWS re:Invent is a learning conference for the global cloud computing community. The event features keynote announcements, training and certification opportunities. At the conference, customers have access to more than 1,000 technical sessions, a partner expo, after-hours events, and more.