In the late 1970s, Los Angeles was the serial murder capital of the world, plagued by multiple active serial killers. But none terrorized the city more than the Hillside Strangler, who abducted, raped, and murdered a dozen women and girls, leaving their bodies displayed on hillsides throughout Los Angeles.
Who is the creative team behind ‘The Hillside Strangler’?
The Hillside Strangler is executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for the Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television, alongside Tim Walsh and Peter LoGreco. LoGreco also serves as director and showrunner for the four-part series.
What is ‘The Hillside Strangler’ about?
The Hillside Strangler’s murders in the 1970s sparked the largest manhunt in L.A.’s history, led by relentless homicide detective Frank Salerno. His dogged pursuit led to the strangler’s capture and the shocking revelation that these vicious acts were perpetrated by two men: Kenneth Bianchi and his cousin Angelo Buono.
After the longest criminal trial in U.S. history, both were sentenced to life in prison. The case defined Salerno’s career and set him on the path to later bring down the Night Stalker. Now, for the first time in over 40 years, Salerno tells his story, revisiting the case that changed him forever.
The docuseries also features unprecedented access to Kenneth Bianchi himself, who has never before been willing to share his story on camera. Angelo Buono died behind bars in 2002, but Bianchi remains in prison and speaks for the first time about the murders that shocked Los Angeles.
