Key takeaways
- Vanished stars Kaley Cuoco and Sam Claflin as part of an ensemble cast.
- It is a mystery thriller about a woman whose boyfriend vanishes from the train during their trip to France.
- The series premieres on MGM+ or Prime Video depending on your location.
A romantic trip to Paris becomes a nightmare when a woman's boyfriend vanishes aboard a train to the south of France. Vanished, starring Kaley Cuoco and Sam Claflin, plunges viewers into a web of intrigue and danger as shocking secrets emerge about the man she thought she knew.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Vanished in your region.
How to watch 'Vanished' on MGM+ and Prime Video
The way to watch Vanished differs depending on your location. Here’s what you need to know.
How to watch ‘Vanished’ in the U.S., Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Latin America
How to watch ‘Vanished’ in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand
All four episodes of Vanished will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Friday, February 27, 2026. Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership (check your local Amazon website for pricing information for your country).
There are many other benefits to a Prime membership including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
What is 'Vanished' about?
Alice (Cuoco) and her boyfriend Tom (Claflin) are enjoying a couple's trip to Paris when their journey takes a sinister turn. When Tom suddenly disappears aboard a train heading to the south of France, Alice finds herself thrust into a dangerous mystery that forces her to question everything she thought she knew about the man she loves.
As Alice searches for answers in unfamiliar territory, she uncovers layers of deception and shocking revelations that suggest Tom may not be who he claimed to be. The four-part series follows her desperate quest for the truth across France.
Who is in the ‘Vanished’ cast?
Vanished features a cast including:
- Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory)
- Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & The Six)
- Karin Viard (The Bélier Family)
- Matthias Schweighöfer (Oppenheimer)
- Simon Abkarian (Casino Royale)
- Dar Zuzovsky (The Saints)
Who created 'Vanished'?
The series was created by David Hilton (My Little Eye) and Preston Thompson (Pixie), with Thompson also serving as writer.
Barnaby Thompson (Pixie, St Trinians) directed the thriller, which was filmed in and around Marseille and Paris, France.
