Daisy Jones & The Six follows the story of a fictional rock band and is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel.

The first three episodes of the new series will premiere on March 3, with new episodes every Friday until March 24.

Interested in checking the show out for yourself? Here's how to watch Daisy Jones & The Six when it premieres.

How to watch 'Daisy Jones & The Six' on Prime Video

The miniseries will be available on Prime Video starting on March 3.

Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Amazon also offers two discounted memberships: Prime Access , for recipients of select government assistance programs; and Prime Student , for higher education students—so everyone can enjoy Prime’s valuable benefits.

If you’re not yet a Prime member and not sure whether it’s right for you, you can sign up for a free trial .

Prime members can watch Daisy Jones & The Six, as well as thousands of other movies, series, and more included with a Prime membership.

Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs.

What else is on Prime Video?

Once you've watched Daisy Jones & The Six, there are plenty of other great series and movies to enjoy, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Harlem, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and Thirteen Lives. Prime Video also offers live sports, like Thursday Night Football .

You can browse the full selection in the app or on the web, so there’s always something new to explore and enjoy. And make sure to stream on March 3 to watch Daisy Jones & The Six.

