Key takeaways
- All six Scream movies are available to watch on Prime Video.
- Viewers can either buy or rent each Scream movie on Prime Video, or watch with a Paramount+ subscription.
- The franchise follows the Ghostface killer across multiple decades, with recurring characters including Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox).
All six Scream movies are now streaming on Prime Video, giving fans the chance to revisit the iconic horror franchise that redefined the slasher genre.
From the original 1996 film that launched a cultural phenomenon to the latest installment, Prime members can watch the complete series that blends horror, humor, and meta-commentary.
Here’s how to watch every Scream movie on Prime Video, including the plot and cast of each film.
What is the ‘Scream’ franchise about?
The Scream franchise follows a series of murders committed by various people who adopt the Ghostface persona, a masked killer inspired by horror movie tropes.
The films are known for their self-aware humor and commentary on horror film conventions, often featuring characters who are horror movie fans themselves. The franchise launched in 1996 with director Wes Craven's original film and has become one of the most successful horror series of all time.
Which ‘Scream’ movies are available on Prime Video?
All six Scream movies are available to watch on Prime Video. Customers can buy or rent each film, or watch with a Paramount+ subscription through Prime Video.
‘Scream’ (1996)
In the small town of Woodsboro, California, a masked killer known as Ghostface begins murdering high school students, and a group of friends must use their knowledge of horror movies to unmask the killer.
Cast: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox
‘Scream 2’ (1997)
A year after the Woodsboro murders, the survivors try to move on at Windsor College in Ohio—but when a new Ghostface killer starts a campus killing spree, they must face terror all over again.
Cast: Roger Jackson, Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Omar Epps, Elise Neal, Jada Pinkett Smith, Heather Graham
‘Scream 3’ (2000)
In Hollywood, a new Ghostface starts killing the cast of Stab 3, a movie sequel based on the Woodsboro and Windsor College killings, forcing the survivors of those previous attacks to confront terror once again.
Cast: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox
‘Scream 4’ (2011)
Ten years after the original Woodsboro murders, one of the survivors returns home to promote their new book about surviving trauma, only for a new Ghostface killer to emerge, targeting a new group of teens.
Cast: Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Hayden Panettiere, Emma Roberts, Neve Campbell
‘Scream’ (2022)
Twenty-five years after the original Woodsboro killings, a new Ghostface begins targeting teens connected to the town's dark past, drawing the final three survivors of the first attack back once more.
Cast: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette
‘Scream VI’ (2023)
After surviving the latest Woodsboro murders, a group of teens move to New York City, hoping for a fresh start, only to find a new killer picking up where the last Ghostface killer left off.
Cast: Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Jenna Ortega, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Prime Video is home to plenty of horror, as well as thousands of other movies, shows, documentaries, and live sports.
Prime Originals like Them or Truth Seekers are options for horror fans, as well as other classic franchises like The Conjuring, Final Destination, and Halloween.
Check out other Prime Original series on Prime Video, including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Reacher, Fallout, and The Boys.
Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, Peacock Premium Plus, FOX One, and MGM+ via Prime Video subscriptions, as well as more than 800 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s "Shop the Show“ feature to discover products from your favorite series, movies, and live sports.
