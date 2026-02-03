Key takeaways

  • All six Scream movies are available to watch on Prime Video.
  • Viewers can either buy or rent each Scream movie on Prime Video, or watch with a Paramount+ subscription.
  • The franchise follows the Ghostface killer across multiple decades, with recurring characters including Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox).
All six Scream movies are now streaming on Prime Video, giving fans the chance to revisit the iconic horror franchise that redefined the slasher genre.
Black History Month on Prime Video

What’s new on Prime Video in February, including ‘Relationship Goals,’ ‘Cross,’ and more

Check out what films, series, sports, and fresh episodes are premiering in February, which is also Black History Month, on the streaming service.

From the original 1996 film that launched a cultural phenomenon to the latest installment, Prime members can watch the complete series that blends horror, humor, and meta-commentary.
Here’s how to watch every Scream movie on Prime Video, including the plot and cast of each film.

What is the ‘Scream’ franchise about?

The Scream franchise follows a series of murders committed by various people who adopt the Ghostface persona, a masked killer inspired by horror movie tropes.
The films are known for their self-aware humor and commentary on horror film conventions, often featuring characters who are horror movie fans themselves. The franchise launched in 1996 with director Wes Craven's original film and has become one of the most successful horror series of all time.

Which ‘Scream’ movies are available on Prime Video?

All six Scream movies are available to watch on Prime Video. Customers can buy or rent each film, or watch with a Paramount+ subscription through Prime Video.

‘Scream’ (1996)

Drew Barrymore with blonde bob haircut smiling while talking on corded phone in Scream franchise
In the small town of Woodsboro, California, a masked killer known as Ghostface begins murdering high school students, and a group of friends must use their knowledge of horror movies to unmask the killer.
Cast: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox
Buy or rent on Prime Video, or watch with a Paramount+ subscription

‘Scream 2’ (1997)

Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox intense expressions in a tense indoor setting in Scream 2
A year after the Woodsboro murders, the survivors try to move on at Windsor College in Ohio—but when a new Ghostface killer starts a campus killing spree, they must face terror all over again.
2026OscarNominations-Hero-002-Amazon-News-LJ-20260122

How to watch the 2026 Oscar nominees on Prime Video

The nominated films include everything from vampires in the 1930s Mississippi Delta to a paranoid former revolutionary on the run and a sleep-deprived mother who subsists on marijuana and alcohol.

Cast: Roger Jackson, Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Omar Epps, Elise Neal, Jada Pinkett Smith, Heather Graham
Buy or rent on Prime Video, or watch with a Paramount+ subscription

‘Scream 3’ (2000)

Neve Campbell in brown jacket using cell phone near swimming pool at night in Scream 3
In Hollywood, a new Ghostface starts killing the cast of Stab 3, a movie sequel based on the Woodsboro and Windsor College killings, forcing the survivors of those previous attacks to confront terror once again.
Cast: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox
Buy or rent on Prime Video, or watch with a Paramount+ subscription

‘Scream 4’ (2011)

David Arquette as a sheriff aims pistol amid festive barn party lights in Scream 4
Ten years after the original Woodsboro murders, one of the survivors returns home to promote their new book about surviving trauma, only for a new Ghostface killer to emerge, targeting a new group of teens.
Cast: Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Hayden Panettiere, Emma Roberts, Neve Campbell
Buy or rent on Prime Video, or watch with a Paramount+ subscription

‘Scream’ (2022)

Neve Campbell in leather jacket next to Courteney Cox in blue shirt outdoors at night in Scream 5
Twenty-five years after the original Woodsboro killings, a new Ghostface begins targeting teens connected to the town's dark past, drawing the final three survivors of the first attack back once more.
Cast: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette
Buy or rent on Prime Video, or watch with a Paramount+ subscription

‘Scream VI’ (2023)

Four diverse young adults stand close together, looking concerned in Scream 6
After surviving the latest Woodsboro murders, a group of teens move to New York City, hoping for a fresh start, only to find a new killer picking up where the last Ghostface killer left off.
Cast: Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Jenna Ortega, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox
Buy or rent on Prime Video, or watch with a Paramount+ subscription
Collage of images of Young adult series from movies or TV shows on Prime Video

9 young-adult series and films to watch right now on Prime Video

From royal romance to dormitory dalliances, Prime Video offers a wealth of young-adult content perfect for teen viewers and the young at heart.

What else can I watch on Prime Video?

Prime Video is home to plenty of horror, as well as thousands of other movies, shows, documentaries, and live sports.
Prime Originals like Them or Truth Seekers are options for horror fans, as well as other classic franchises like The Conjuring, Final Destination, and Halloween.
Check out other Prime Original series on Prime Video, including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Reacher, Fallout, and The Boys.
Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, Peacock Premium Plus, FOX One, and MGM+ via Prime Video subscriptions, as well as more than 800 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s "Shop the Show“ feature to discover products from your favorite series, movies, and live sports.

Trending news and stories

  1. 13 films and series to watch for Valentine’s Day on Prime Video
  2. ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel ‘Elle’ to premiere on July 1 on Prime Video
  3. How to watch ‘The Hillside Strangler,’ now available on MGM+
  4. Amazon Leo mission updates: Amazon’s first mission with Arianespace set for February 12