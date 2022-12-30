Prime Video offers premium movies and series, including Original movies such as Thirteen Lives, Coming 2 America, and Something from Tiffany’s—and series like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. But it turns out you can access even more content from streaming services like HBO Max, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and Starz without ever having to switch apps, all in one place. How? Through Prime Video Channels.

What are Prime Video Channels?

With Prime Video Channels, you can conveniently enjoy the best and widest selection of premium content available from streaming services like HBO Max, Discovery+, Starz, Showtime, and Paramount+, alongside fan favorites included with Prime, all in one place on Prime Video. That means you won’t need to download additional apps, and no cable is required—you’ll be able to access all your content and manage your subscriptions directly from your Prime Video account, which makes for a smoother and easier experience. These channels are additional, paid subscriptions, but there are also free options.

How do I sign up for Prime Video Channels?

Signing up for Prime Video Channels is simple. Just log into your Prime Video account on the web, click on the Channels tab in the top navigation bar, and browse through all the channels available. Once you find content that you might want to watch, click on it and follow the on-screen prompts to subscribe to the channel in your Prime Video account. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime.

Once you’ve subscribed to a channel, you’ll be able to access content and manage subscriptions straight through the Prime Video app on any compatible device.

What Prime Video Channels are available and what’s the cost?

There are plenty of channels from all different categories—so there’s something for everyone. Here’s a list of some of the channels that are currently available, and how much they cost to add on. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels.

Freevee

HBO Max: $14.99/month

Discovery+: $4.99/month with ads

Starz: $8.99/month

Showtime: $10.99/month

CBS All Access: $5.99/month

Paramount+: $9.99/month

Epix Now: $5.99/month

Boomerang: Free with ads

