You can catch up on all six movies from the Jurassic Park franchise on Prime Video before going to see the new Jurassic World Rebirth in theaters.
Whether you’re a fan of the original trilogy or love the more recent trio of Chris Pratt films (or both), Prime Video is home to all your favorite dinosaur flicks and so much more.
Here’s how you can watch every Jurassic Park movie on Prime Video:
Which ‘Jurassic Park’ movies and shows are available on Prime Video?
Jurassic Park (1993)
Directed by Steven Spielberg, the groundbreaking original film won three Oscars for Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, and Best Sound Effects Editing. The story follows paleontologists Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler, who are invited to tour an extraordinary theme park of cloned dinosaurs, only to find themselves in a desperate fight for survival when the park’s security systems fail.
Cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, BD Wong, Samuel L. Jackson
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
In Spielberg’s action-packed sequel, Dr. Ian Malcolm is back to lead a team to a second dinosaur-inhabited island where they encounter new dangers as a heavily armed group arrives with plans to capture the prehistoric creatures for a new theme park in San Diego.
Cast: Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore, Pete Postlethwaite, Arliss Howard, Vince Vaughn, Richard Attenborough
Jurassic Park III (2001)
In the third film, directed by Joe Johnston, a wealthy couple offers to fund Alan Grant’s research and dupes him into returning to Isla Sorna, leading to a desperate struggle for survival when their plane crashes.
Cast: Sam Neill, William H. Macy, Téa Leoni, Laura Dern, Alessandro Nivola, Trevor Morgan
Jurassic World (2015)
Set 22 years after the events of the original Jurassic Park, this Colin Trevorrow–directed revival of the franchise introduces the fully operational dinosaur theme park originally envisioned by John Hammond. When a genetically modified hybrid dinosaur, the Indominus rex, breaks loose, former military man Owen Grady must use his special skills to save thousands of tourists from the rampaging creature.
Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ty Simpkins, Nick Robinson, Omar Sy
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)
Directed by J. A. Bayona and set three years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park, Owen Grady and Claire Dearing return to the island to save the remaining dinosaurs from an impending volcanic eruption.
Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, James Cromwell
Jurassic World Dominion (2022)
Trevorrow returns to direct the third installment of the revival trilogy, in which humans and dinosaurs must coexist following the destruction of Isla Nublar. This fragile balance will reshape the future as both the original Jurassic Park team and the Jurassic World heroes join forces to face a terrifying new threat that could change the planet forever.
Cast: Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, BD Wong, Omar Sy
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
If you enjoy the Jurassic Park franchise, check out other science fiction adventures on Prime Video like The Tomorrow War, also starring Pratt, with a Prime membership.
Prime Video is home to a huge catalog of other movies, series, live sports, and more across multiple genres.
This includes original series like The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, and Reacher, as well as original movies like G20, Challengers, and Road House.
Subscribers can also rent or buy titles, stream programming from Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, MGM+, and more via Prime Video add-on subscriptions as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels, or enjoy even more content for free with ads.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s new “Shop the Show” feature to discover products from your favorite series, movies, and live sports.
Trending news and stories
- Meet Project Rainier, Amazon’s one-of-a-kind machine ushering in the next generation of AI
- 4 things that make Prime Day 2025 different
- From packing boxes to building satellites: Amazon's Career Choice helps employees take stellar career leaps
- Meet the cast and characters of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ on Prime Video