Season Two is the latest addition to the Prime membership.

Season One of the hit series was based on the first book in the trilogy by Jenny Han—who is also the creator and executive producer of the show. The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

Season Two will feature storylines from the second book in Han’s series, It’s Not Summer Without You.

When will Season 2 episodes be released?

The second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is launching with three episodes on Friday, July 14, with new episodes following weekly until the season finale on Friday, August 18. Below are the episode titles and release dates:



Episode 1 “Love Lost” premieres July 14

Episode 2 “Love Scene” premieres July 14

Episode 3 “Love Sick” premieres July 14

Episode 4 “Love Game” premieres July 21

Episode 5 “Love Fool” premieres July 28

Episode 6 “Love Fest” premieres August 4

Episode 7 “Love Affair” premieres August 11

Episode 8 “Love Triangle” premieres August 18

How to watch 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 on Prime Video

Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs.

