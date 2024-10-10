Later this month, Apple TV+ will be available via

Prime Video

in the U.S. as an add-on subscription for $9.99 per month.

Prime members

who subscribe to Apple TV+ via Prime Video will have access to premium entertainment including

Severance, Slow Horses,

The Morning Show, Presumed Innocent, Shrinking, Hijack, Loot, Palm Royale

, as well as global hit films such as

Wolfs, The Instigators

and more, plus Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball sporting events.