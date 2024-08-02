Inspired by the daring exploits of a legendary outlaw in France in the late 1970s and early 1980s,

Freedom

follows the electrifying story of Bruno Sulak (Lucas Bravo,

Emily in Paris

) a suave and daring criminal who stole hearts alongside riches. Known for his charm and finesse, Sulak masterminded daring heists without firing a single shot. But as his infamy grew, so did the relentless pursuit of George Moréas (Yvan Attal,

Ad Vitam

), a tenacious police commissioner with a knack for outsmarting criminals. As Moréas closes in, Sulak's escapes from prison become legendary, fuelled by a lust for freedom, and a burning desire for his lover Annie (Léa Luce Busato). Amidst the chaos of their criminal spree, Sulak and Annie become the ultimate symbols of defiance in the most exhilarating game of cat and mouse that gripped the nation. Co-written by Mélanie Laurent and

Chris Deslandes

(

The Mad Women’s Ball

),

Freedom

is produced by Alain Goldman.