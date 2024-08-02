Amazon MGM Studios unveils its fall slate of Original films coming to Prime Video and theaters near you.
Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios just released an exciting new lineup of Original films releasing this fall. With everything from mystery thrillers, to action-packed comedies, to romantic dramas, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Blink Twice
In theaters August 23
In Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) invites cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) to join him and his friends on a getaway to his private island. Strange things begin to happen and Frida realizes she will need to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out alive.
Cast: Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Geena Davis, Alia Shawkat
Director: Zoë Kravitz
Genre: Mystery, Thriller
Rated: R
My Old Ass
In theaters September 13
In this fresh coming-of-age story, an 18th birthday mushroom trip brings free-spirited Elliott (Maisy Stella) face-to-face with her wisecracking 39-year-old self (Aubrey Plaza). But when Elliott’s “old ass” starts handing out warnings about what her younger self should and shouldn’t do, Elliott realizes she has to rethink everything about family, love, and what’s becoming a transformative summer.
Cast: Maisy Stella, Percy Hynes White, Maddie Ziegler, Kerrice Brooks and Aubrey Plaza
Director: Megan Park
Genre: Comedic Drama
Rated: R
Killer Heat
On Prime Video September 26th
A thrilling, contemporary mystery in classic noir style, Killer Heat follows private eye Nick Bali (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), an American expat in Greece, hired to investigate the accidental death of young shipping magnate Leo Vardakis (Richard Madden) on the island of Crete. The victim’s sister-in-law (Shailene Woodley) doesn’t believe the official police report. But what exactly happened to Leo, and why? Despite the sun-drenched beauty of its exotic Mediterranean locale, Nick finds darkness at every turn: where the rich and powerful Vardakis family rule like gods, where jealousies run deep, and anyone could be a suspect.
Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Richard Madden, Shailene Woodley
Director: Phillipe Lacôte
Genre: Mystery-Drama
Rated: R
House of Spoils
On Prime Video October 3
House of Spoils follows an ambitious chef (Ariana DeBose) as she opens a restaurant on a remote estate where she battles kitchen chaos, crushing self doubt…and a haunting presence who threatens to sabotage her at every turn.
Cast: Ariana DeBose, Barbie Ferreira, Arian Moayed, Amara Karan, Mikkel Bratt Silset and Marton Csokas
Directors: Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy
Genre: Suspense Horror
Rated: R
Brothers
In select theaters October 10; on Prime Video October 17
Brothers tells the story of a reformed criminal (Josh Brolin) whose attempt at going straight is derailed when he reunites with his sanity-testing twin brother (Peter Dinklage) on a cross-country road trip for the score of a lifetime. Dodging bullets, the law, and an overbearing mother along the way, they must heal their severed family bond before they end up killing each other.
Cast: Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage, Taylour Paige, E. Emmet Walsh, Jennifer Landon, with Brendan Fraser and Glenn Close
Director: Max Barbakow
Genre: Action Comedy
Rated: R
Canary Black
On Prime Video October 24
A top CIA operative, Avery Graves, is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want. Betrayed at every turn, she must rely on her cutting-edge training and primitive fighting skills in a deadly race to deliver a ransom that could trigger a global crisis.
Cast: Kate Beckinsale, Ray Stevenson, Rupert Friend, Jaz Hutchins, Goran Kostic, Ben Mills
Director: Pierre Morel
Genre: Action
Rated: R
Nickel Boys
In select theaters October 25
Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, Nickel Boys chronicles the powerful friendship between two young African American men navigating the harrowing trials of reform school together in Florida.
Cast: Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater, Fred Hechinger, Daveed Diggs and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor
Director: RaMell Ross
Genre: Drama
Rated: PG-13
Freedom / Libre
On Prime Video November 1
Inspired by the daring exploits of a legendary outlaw in France in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Freedom follows the electrifying story of Bruno Sulak (Lucas Bravo, Emily in Paris) a suave and daring criminal who stole hearts alongside riches. Known for his charm and finesse, Sulak masterminded daring heists without firing a single shot. But as his infamy grew, so did the relentless pursuit of George Moréas (Yvan Attal, Ad Vitam), a tenacious police commissioner with a knack for outsmarting criminals. As Moréas closes in, Sulak's escapes from prison become legendary, fuelled by a lust for freedom, and a burning desire for his lover Annie (Léa Luce Busato). Amidst the chaos of their criminal spree, Sulak and Annie become the ultimate symbols of defiance in the most exhilarating game of cat and mouse that gripped the nation. Co-written by Mélanie Laurent and Chris Deslandes (The Mad Women’s Ball), Freedom is produced by Alain Goldman.
Cast: Lucas Bravo, Léa Luce Busato, Yvan Attal, Rasha Vukvic, Steve Tientcheu, David Murgia, Léo Chalié, Slimane Dazi
Director: Mélanie Laurent
Genre: Drama
Rated: TBD
Red One
In US theaters November 15
After Santa Claus—code name: RED ONE—is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Wesley Kimmel and J.K. Simmons
Director: Jake Kasdan
Genre: Christmas Action Comedy
Rated: PG-13
Culpa Tuya
On Prime Video December 2024
In Culpa Tuya, the sequel to the 2023 worldwide hit Culpa Mía, the love between Noah and Nick seems unbreakable, despite the maneuvers of their parents to break them up. But his job and her entry into college open their lives to new relationships. The appearance of a revenge-seeking ex-girlfriend and Nick's mother with unclear intentions will shake the foundations not only of their relationship, but of the Leister family itself. When so many people are out to destroy a love story, can it really end well?
Cast: Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara, Marta Hazas, Iván Sánchez, Victor Varona, Eva Ruiz, Goya Toledo, Gabriela Andrada, Álex Béjar, Javier Morgade, Felipe Londoño, and Fran Morcillo
Director: Domingo González
Genre: Romantic Drama
Rated: TBD
The Fire Inside
In theaters December 25
The Fire Inside is the inspirational true story of Claressa Shields, arguably the greatest female boxer of all time. Claressa, a high school Junior from Flint, Michigan, aided by her tough-love coach, Jason Crutchfield, pushes past all limitations to become the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing. But even at the pinnacle of success, Claressa has to reckon with the fact that not all dreams are created equal, and the real fight has only just begun.
Cast: Ryan Destiny, Brian Tyree Henry
Director: Rachel Morrison
Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport
Rated: PG-13
Unstoppable
In select theaters December 2024
Anthony Robles, despite being born without a right leg and growing up in an abusive household, rises to become a NCAA Division 1 Champion wrestler ultimately winning a national championship against the school that rejected him, national powerhouse Iowa. This film is based on the book Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated: How I Became a Champion, by Anthony Robles and Austin Murphy.
Cast: Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Anthony Robles with Don Cheadle and Jennifer Lopez
Director: William Goldenberg
Genre: TBD
Rated: TBD
Superboys of Malegaon
Coming to select theaters at the end of 2024 (date TBD)
Superboys of Malegaon is a film based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the town of Malegaon. The residents of the town look to Bollywood cinema for a much needed escape from daily drudgery. Nasir gets inspired to make a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon. He bands together his ragtag group of friends to bring his vision to life, thereby bringing a fresh lease of life into the town. The film is a poignant yet uplifting take on both filmmaking and friendship, and what happens when those two worlds collide.
Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora
Director: Reema Kagti
Genre: Drama, Comedy
Rated: TBD
How do I watch these movies when they premiere on Prime Video?
These Original films will be available to stream on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, we offer a variety of promotions on Prime membership, including a 30-day free trial for select, eligible customers.
Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access these titles, alongside a vast library of movies, series, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership—as well as tons of titles available to rent or buy.
You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.
What else is on Prime Video?
Included in a Prime membership are titles like Fallout, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, American Rust: Broken Justice, The Boys, and Saltburn. There are also plenty of selections to rent or buy, like Barbie and Oppenheimer.
And that’s not all. There’s a huge library with new content uploaded constantly, so there’s always something fresh for you to stream.