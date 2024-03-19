Season Two of American Rust—titled, American Rust: Broken Justice—takes us back to the fictional small town of Buell, Pennsylvania, where police chief Del Harris (Jeff Daniels) and Grace Poe (Maura Tierney) are attempting to rebuild their lives after the traumatic events of Season One.

The first season of American Rust, based on Philipp Meyer’s critically acclaimed novel of the same name, explored the tattered American Dream in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania through the eyes of Harris—who becomes compromised when the son of the woman he loves is accused of murder.

Season Two picks up with a string of seemingly unrelated murders, hinting at a much larger conspiracy that threatens everyone in this small, tight-knit town.

American Rust: Broken Justice is executive produced by Dan Futterman, Adam Rapp, Jeff Daniels, Paul Martino, Michael De Luca, Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier, Nick Nantell, Katie O’Connell Marsh, and Elisa Ellis—and is produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker.

All 10 new episodes of the second season will be available on March 28 exclusively on Prime Video in the U.S., UK, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. Prime members in the U.S. and Canada can also watch all nine episodes of Season One on Prime Video the same day. Season One premiered on Showtime in 2021.

How to watch 'American Rust: Broken Justice’ on Prime Video

On March 28, American Rust: Broken Justice will be available to stream on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, you can also make use of the free trial.

Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to American Rust: Broken Justice alongside a vast library of movies, series, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership—as well as tons of titles available to rent or buy.

You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.



What else is on Prime Video?

Included in a Prime membership are titles like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and Saltburn. There are also plenty of selections to rent or buy, like Barbie and Oppenheimer.

And that’s not all. There’s a huge library with new content uploaded constantly, so there’s always something fresh for you to stream.

