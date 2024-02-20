Expats follows three American women living in Hong Kong as their lives intersect after a tragedy. The Amazon Original series explores complicated issues of class, circumstance, and culpability. Based on the internationally best-selling novel The Expatriates by Janice Y.K. Lee, Expats is available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

The six-episode limited series stars Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo, Brian Tee, and Jack Huston—and was written, created, and directed by Lulu Wang.

Expats premiered on Prime Video on January 26, and the sixth and final episode will premiere on February 23.

How to watch ‘Expats’ on Prime Video

Expats is available to stream on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, you can also make use of the free trial.

Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to Expats, alongside a vast library of movies, series, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership—as well as tons of titles available to rent or buy.

You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.

What else is on Prime Video?

Included in a Prime membership are titles like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and Saltburn. There are also plenty of selections to rent or buy like Barbie and Oppenheimer.

And that’s not all. There’s a huge library with new content uploaded constantly, so there’s always something fresh for you to stream.

