Get ready for the highly-anticipated Prime Video series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, from co-creators and executive producers Donald Glover (Swarm, Atlanta) and Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo). All eight episodes will be available exclusively on Prime Video on February 2 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The series, which is a reimagining of the 2005 film, stars Glover as John Smith and Maya Erskine (PEN15) as Jane Smith. It follows the story of two lonely strangers who land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a magnificent life of espionage, wealth, travel, and an enviable brownstone in Manhattan. But there’s a catch. They need to take on new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith, and navigate high-risk missions while facing the challenges that come with an unconventional new relationship. Things get even further complicated when the two start to catch real feelings for one another.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith will be a part of the savings, convenience, and entertainment that Prime members enjoy in a single membership.

What else is on Prime Video?

Included in a Prime membership are titles like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Saltburn, and The Boys. Also available on Prime Video to rent or buy are titles like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

The entire library is readily available for browsing within the Prime Video app or on the web, ensuring that there's a constant stream of fresh content for you to discover and relish.

