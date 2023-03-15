Jacquelyn Smith

Jacquelyn Smith is a senior editor at Amazon. Previously, she held the roles of Deputy Editor and Executive Editor of Distribution at Insider; Director of Content Strategy at FlexJobs; Careers Editor at Business Insider; and Careers Reporter at Forbes, where she co-authored the e-book "Find And Keep Your Dream Job, The Definitive Careers Guide From Forbes." She currently lives in the suburbs of New York City with her family.