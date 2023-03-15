About the author
Jacquelyn Smith
Jacquelyn Smith is a senior editor at Amazon. Previously, she held the roles of Deputy Editor and Executive Editor of Distribution at Insider; Director of Content Strategy at FlexJobs; Careers Editor at Business Insider; and Careers Reporter at Forbes, where she co-authored the e-book "Find And Keep Your Dream Job, The Definitive Careers Guide From Forbes." She currently lives in the suburbs of New York City with her family.
Here's your first look at Martha Stewart's new Amazon store, a one-stop shop for home and lifestyle essentials'The World of Martha' showcases new cookware, bedding, and textiles, as well as an immersive customer experience.
On the third Monday of each January, we observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day to honor the late civil rights leader’s life, legacy, and achievements.
Amazon Wish Lists are an easy way to simplify things this holiday season. Here’s everything you need to know about making one.