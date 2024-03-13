Prime Video recently announced its new home renovation series, Going Home with Tyler Cameron, which follows the reality TV star and former The Bachelorette heartthrob as he builds his new construction business from scratch.

After the sudden loss of his mother, Cameron moved back to his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, to finally follow his dream of launching his own construction and home renovation company. With help from house-flipping expert, Robb Ritch, and interior designer, Jessica Quintero, Cameron manages to successfully build his business from the ground up. But as projects he and his team take on become bigger and more complicated, Cameron is challenged with navigating all that comes with entrepreneurship.

Each episode ends in the exciting reveal of a beautiful remodel—and the season culminates in the most important project of them all: turning the house that Tyler’s late mom left behind into the family home that she always dreamed of.

From Amazon MGM Studios and ITV America’s High Noon Entertainment, all eight episodes of the hybrid reality/docuseries will premiere on April 18, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The series—executive produced by Scott Feeley, Sarah Presta, Glenna Stacer Sayles, Chaz Morgan, and Tyler Cameron—will feature appearances from Cameron’s fellow reality TV star friends Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell, Jason Tartick, and Hannah Brown.



How to watch ‘Going Home with Tyler Cameron’ on Prime Video

Going Home with Tyler Cameron will be available to stream on Prime Video on April 18, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, you can also make use of the free trial.

Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to Going Home with Tyler Cameron alongside a vast library of movies, series, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership—as well as tons of titles available to rent or buy.

You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.



What else is on Prime Video?

Included in a Prime membership are titles like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and Saltburn. There are also plenty of selections to rent or buy, like Barbie and Oppenheimer.

And that’s not all. There’s a huge library with new content uploaded constantly, so there’s always something fresh for you to stream.

