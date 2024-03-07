All of the 2024 Oscar-nominated movies you can watch on Prime Video

The Academy Awards are coming up on Sunday, March 10, and if you’ve been meaning to catch up on the films that earned spots on the nomination list, Prime Video has you covered with many of the contenders. From blockbuster hits like Barbie and Oppenheimer to the moving dramas of Past Lives and Killers of the Flower Moon, you’ll find many of the year’s top movies available to watch on Prime Video now.
In addition to Oscar-nominated films, there’s so much to watch on Prime Video making it a one-stop entertainment destination that brings tons of movies and series from various studios under one roof, including Amazon MGM Studios-produced Originals; third-party channels made accessible as an add-on subscription through Prime Video Channels; titles to rent or buy via the Prime Video Store; ad-supported titles on Amazon Freevee, and more than 450 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Here are all of the Oscar-nominated films available to watch on Prime Video now.
-
‘Oppenheimer’
Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller follows the story of the father of the nuclear bomb, played by Cillian Murphy. The film scored 13 Oscar nominations, the most of any movie this year, including for Best Picture. A star-studded cast includes performances by Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh.
-
‘Poor Things’
This eccentric film stars Emma Stone, who received a best actress nomination for her portrayal of Bella Baxter, the child-like young woman brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist. Curious about the world, the story centers around Bella as she runs away with a lawyer (played by Mark Ruffalo) in search of adventure and liberation. The film is also up for Best Picture, and snagged 11 total nominations.
-
‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
This Best Picture nominee is based on the true story of Osage Nation member Mollie Burkhart (played by Lily Gladstone) who fights for survival after a series of mysterious murders following the discovery of oil on reservation land. Directed by Martin Scorsese, Gladstone stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in this Western film with 10 nominations.
-
‘Barbie’
In this live-action fantasy directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie (played by Margot Robbie) goes on a journey of self discovery after experiencing an existential crisis in Barbie Land, reluctantly joined by Ken (Ryan Gosling). The box office hit is up for Best Picture, earning eight nominations in total.
Available to rent or buy or with an add-on subscription to Max via Prime Video Channels
-
‘American Fiction’
Frustrated with the tired tropes expected from Black writers, novelist Monk Ellison (Jeffrey Wright) publishes an outlandish, cliche-filled book as a joke. Mistakenly regarded as a serious work by the literary elite, he suddenly finds himself at the center of critical acclaim. The film received a Best Picture nomination.
-
‘Anatomy of a Fall’
When her husband dies under suspicious circumstances, Sandra finds herself as the main suspect in a potential murder case. This Best Picture nominee unfolds in a remote town in the French Alps with an investigation into the death, as well as a peek into the pair’s tumultuous marriage.
-
‘The Holdovers’
With nowhere else to go, a small number of students known as the holdovers remain on campus during a prep school’s Christmas break. This drama-comedy up for Best Picture follows the mischief that ensues under the care of a grumpy professor played by Paul Giamatti.
-
‘The Zone of Interest’
This historical drama looks at life next door to Auschwitz, where the commandant of the camp and his family seek to live an idyllic life in their home and garden. The haunting film is nominated in five categories, including Best Picture and Best Director.
-
‘Napoleon’
Ridley Scott’s Napoleon is an action-filled biopic about Napoleon Bonaparte that captures the rise and fall of the famed French emperor. The film, starring Joaquin Phoenix as Bonaparte, picked up nominations for Best Set Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Visual Effects.
-
‘The Creator’
Taking place in the future, this sci-fi action movie starring John David Washington and Gemma Chan is set in the midst of a war between humans and AI. Washington plays an ex-special forces agent who discovers a secret weapon in the form of a child who could end humankind. The film is nominated in the categories of Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.
-
‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’
In this latest installment from the Mission: Impossible series, Tom Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt to go up against a rogue AI. Complete with scenes of Cruise drifting through the streets of Rome, this action movie earned nominations for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.
Available to rent or buy or with an add-on subscription to Paramount+ via Prime Video Channels
-
‘Past Lives’
After spending decades apart, two childhood friends reconnect over the course of a week in New York City and confront what might have been. Starring Greta Lee, this modern romance is up for Best Picture.
Available to rent or buy or with an add-on subscription to Paramount+ via Prime Video Channels
How to watch movies and shows on Prime Video
If you’re interested in exploring other titles on Prime Video, you may want to consider joining Prime. Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.
If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, you can also make use of the free trial.
Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to a vast library of movies, series, live sports, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership.
You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.