Ashley Phillips

Ashley is a freelance journalist with more than 10 years of experience reporting on the latest beauty, fashion, and lifestyle trends. She considers herself an expert at sourcing the best new products, deals, and gift ideas, and enjoys helping people sort through the noise of the internet to find their next favorite thing.

Previously, she held editor positions at Hearst’s Bestproducts.com and Business Insider. Her work has appeared in Cosmopolitan, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Town & Country, MSN, and WWD, among others. She recently graduated from the University of Oxford with an MBA and currently resides between the US and the UK. When not at work, you can most likely find her traveling.