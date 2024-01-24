13 fun Valentine’s Day gifts under $35 for him—all available on Amazon

Valentine’s Day is a great time to celebrate the special men in your life, whether it be a friend, family member, or partner. The only problem: pinning down the perfect gift idea can be quite the challenge. Take the stress off your plate by checking out these gift ideas that can all be found on Amazon, spanning everything from grooming kits to cold weather gear.
Note: Availability and price are subject to change and accurate at the time of publishing.
Here are 13 fun Valentine’s Day gift ideas under $25 for him:
Ralph Lauren Polo Blue Cologne
Does he favor fresh scents? Ralph Lauren’s Polo Blue cologne might be the perfect pick with its notes of upcyled oakwood, sparkling mandarin, and smokey vetiver.
Price: $30.00
David Beckham Eau de Toilette for Men
David Beckham’s Classic cologne offers another fresh scent, but one that’s more woodsy. Plus, the sleek glass bottle can double as side table decor.
Price: $29.99
Legendary Whitetails Men’s Buck Camp Flannel Shirt
If he’s a fan of flannel, he’ll be thrilled to receive this plaid button-down shirt that’s made from warm brushed cotton and trimmed in corduroy. It’s also pill-resistant and fade-resistant.
Price: $29.99
Calvin Klein Eternity for Men Hair and Body Wash
If he’s still using basic soap, this botanical-scented Calvin Klein hair and body wash combo will elevate his shower shelf and simplify his routine.
Price: $28.00
Braun All-in-One Series 3 3430 Trimmer
This 3-in-1 cordless trimmer can be used to clean up his beard, ears, and nose. Along with a travel-friendly USB-charger, it comes with 20 adjustable length settings for extra precision.
Price: $24.94
Amazon Essentials Men’s Full-Zip Cotton Sweater
Here’s a classic sweater that can pull together his everyday outfits. It’s 100% cotton and machine washable so he can skip trips to the dry cleaner.
Price: $23.70
Nivea Men Deep Clean and Comfort Kit
Give the gift of a full skincare regimen with this Nivea Men kit. He’ll be all set with full-size bottles of body wash, beard and face wash, shave gel, and post-shave lotion.
Price: $22.51
Paul Mitchell MVRCK by Mitch Skin and Beard Lotion
Both his face and beard hair will stay healthy and moisturized with the help of this lotion. The agave-scented formula is paraben-free, gluten-free, and vegan.
Price: $20.50
Harry’s Shave Gift Set for Men
Harry’s makes shaving and gifting easy. Along with a razor handle and shave gel, this kit comes with three German-engineered cartridges and a razor cover to protect blades in-between use.
Price: $17.00
Carhartt Men’s Knit Cuffed Beanie
With Carhartt’s knit beanie, he can embrace the winter chill in style. Plus, 40 color options makes it easy for you to choose his favorite.
Price: $14.40
Zitahli Men’s Golf Belt
With reinforced nylon and a ratchet-style buckle that won’t slip, this adjustable golf belt keeps pants secure through a range of sport activities.
Price: $13.99-$16.99
Medrega Metal Wallet with Money Clip
Medrega’s metal wallet is a perfect gift for the minimalist. The durable and lightweight design has room for up to 12 credit cards.
Price: $9.99
Viking Revolution Beard Comb and Beard Brush Set
Any beard-taming troubles will be put to ease with this Viking Revolution grooming kit. A double-sided comb, boar bristle brush, scissors, and travel bag complete the set.
Price: $9.88
