20 perfect rom-coms to watch on Prime Video for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, love is in the air—and that may put you in the mood for a cozy night in with the perfect rom-com. Overwhelmed by options? Don’t fret.
Below you’ll find 20 romantic comedy films available to watch now, all directly on Prime Video. On Prime Video, customers can find their favorite movies and series under one roof, be it entertainment produced by Amazon MGM Studios or by other studios, third-party channels made accessible as an add-on subscription through Prime Video Channels, and titles to rent or buy via the Prime Video Store.
'Bridesmaids'
Bridesmaids follows the misadventures of Annie (Kristen Wiig), Maid of Dishonor, and four wild bridesmaids as they prepare for the wedding of their best friend (Maya Rudolph).
'The Big Sick'
Based on a real-life romance between Pakistan-born comedian Kumail (Kumail Nanjiani) and grad student Emily (Zoe Kazan), The Big Sick follows a young man who’s forced to confront his family’s expectations and his feelings when the girl he loves falls mysteriously ill.
'Red, White & Royal Blue'
Red, White & Royal Blue follows the complicated and unexpected journey from disdain to friendship to love between Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the popular son of the first woman President of the United States, and Britain’s handsome and charismatic Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine).
'Notting Hill'
A London bookstore owner (Hugh Grant) falls in love with a famous American actress, Anna Scott (Julia Roberts), against the backdrop of charming Notting Hill.
'Shotgun Wedding'
The destination wedding of Tom and Darcy (Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez) goes awry when all of their guests are taken hostage. What follows is a series of comedic adventures as they try to save their loved ones.
'The Proposal'
In this romantic comedy, Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock)—a high-strung Canadian book editor at risk of deportation—convinces her assistant (Ryan Reynolds) to marry her so she won’t lose her immigration visa. When they travel to Alaska to meet his family, including his eccentric grandmother (Betty White), complications ensue.
'Crazy Rich Asians'
Based on a bestseller, Crazy Rich Asians follows an economics professor, Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), as she goes to Singapore with her boyfriend for an extravagant wedding and meets his wealthy family for the first time.
'It’s Complicated'
A divorced couple (Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin) reignites their relationship’s spark when they attend their son’s college graduation—but there's just one problem: he’s remarried.
'You’ve Got Mail'
Struggling boutique bookseller Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan) unwittingly falls in love with her rival, Joe Fox (Tom Hanks), who runs a corporate chain bookstore, through an anonymous Internet romance. Eventually Fox learns the truth—and must be creative about winning her over.
'Silver Linings Playbook'
After time in a mental health institution, Pat Solatano (Bradley Cooper) is trying to rebuild his life—but things get complicated when he meets Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence) who has her own problems.
'Love in Taipei'
In this teenage coming of age story, Ever Wong (Ashley Liao) spends the summer before college in Taipei to learn about her Taiwanese heritage. While discovering her roots, she also finds herself and experiences first love.
Available to rent or buy, or included with an add-on subscription to Paramount+ via Prime Video Channels
'Think Like A Man'
When a group of friends find out their partners have been using Steve Harvey's book, Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man, to manipulate them in relationships, they respond by using this knowledge to regain the upper hand.
'Never Been Kissed'
Journalist Josie Geller (Drew Barrymore) enrolls in high school to go undercover for a story—and unexpectedly falls in love with her English teacher (Michael Vartan).
Available to rent ($4.29) or buy ($13.89) or with an add-on subscription to STARZ via Prime Video Channels ($9.99/month)
'What’s Love Got to Do With It?'
Filmmaker Zoe (Lily James) documents the journey of her neighbor and childhood friend Kazim (Shazad Latif) as he navigates the experience of an arranged marriage. Along the way, she rethinks her own approach to love after a string of failed dating app romances.
'Clueless'
In this beloved teen comedy, stylish Beverly Hills high school student Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) navigates friendships and the complications that arise around two attractive men: a new classmate (Justin Walker) and her square ex-step-brother (Paul Rudd).
Available to rent ($3.79) or buy ($9.99) or with an add-on subscription to Paramount+ via Prime Video Channels (from $5.99/month)
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding'
Toula (Nia Vardalos) creates a stir in her big, traditional Greek family by falling in love with Ian (John Corbett), a non-Greek man.
Available to rent ($3.79) or buy ($12.99) or with an add-on subscription to Max via Prime Video Channels ($9.99/ month)
'Something Borrowed'
Rachel (Ginnifer Goodwin) must choose between love and friendship when she falls for Dex (Colin Egglesfield), the fiancé of her best friend Darcy (Kate Hudson).
'Stuck in Love'
The Borgens family navigates the complexities of heartache, happiness, and the challenges of being writers over the course of a year. The film stars Greg Kinnear, Lily Collins, Logan Lerman, Jennifer Connelly, and Nat Wolff.
'The Ugly Truth'
TV producer Abby Richter (Katherine Heigl) must work with a vulgar cable-access personality Mike Chadway (Gerard Butler) whose show on relationships becomes a hit. Together, they team up to improve her love life—leading to feelings for one another.
'Accidental Love'
Alice (Jessica Biel) experiences a bizarre accident that leaves a nail lodged in her head—eventually leading to the end of her engagement to Scott (James Marsden), a newfound involvement in politics, and love with a supportive senator (Jake Gyllenhaal).
