Amazon’s flagship education program, Career Choice, helps hourly employees develop new skills for in-demand fields. It is currently being offered in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Czechia, South Africa, Slovakia, and Costa Rica. Since its launch, more than 250,000 employees—100,000 in 2024 alone—have participated in Career Choice, including training for roles such as aircraft mechanics,

commercial truck drivers

, IT support specialists, software developers, and more.