It comes with no surprise, particularly with the latest advancements in generative AI, that people have concerns about the impact of new technology and how it could change their jobs. These trends speak to a growing need to help better inform people about the career opportunities that AI and robotics offer in an increasingly technology-driven economy. The concerns are natural and have historically been part of any new transformative innovation. People seek change for the right reasons and we aim to not only build a better toolset for people to use but to also put people at the center of the robotics universe.