12 cool facts about the AI-powered robots that help deliver your Amazon packages

As the world’s largest manufacturer of industrial robotics, Amazon is leveraging the latest in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and computer vision to develop state-of-the-art technologies that help make our operations safer. From mobile robots that bring products to employees to robotic arms that handle and sort packages, our robotics systems support employees by taking on repetitive tasks and some of the heavy lifting. This robotic assistance makes work easier and safer for employees, and gives them more time to do what they do best—find new ways to delight customers.

Want to dive into the details of how we’re innovating to deliver for Amazon customers? Here are 12 cool facts about Amazon Robotics.