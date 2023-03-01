When you shop at Amazon, it’s easy to receive your purchases. Sometimes that means you might want your package delivered to an alternate location that’s not your home or business address.

Maybe your apartment building doesn’t have a mailroom or doorman, or you’d rather pick up the package on your way to another destination. Maybe you want to keep a gift as a surprise.

Whatever the reason, there’s an easy, convenient solution: Amazon Locker.

Amazon Locker allows you to send your Amazon orders to a secure pickup location that you can choose. You can pick up your packages on your own time and rest easy knowing they’re safe in the meantime. Shipping to a Locker is free for Prime members.

If you’ve never used Amazon Locker, read on to learn how it works.

How does Amazon Locker work?

Getting set up on Amazon Locker takes just a few steps.

First, choose an Amazon Locker location near you. You can search by address or zip code to find a pickup location near you and then add it to your address book. The page also contains operating hours and directions to find the locker. Alternatively, visit “Your Addresses” in your Amazon account and add the Amazon Locker location to your address book from there.

When you check out your cart, make sure you’ve picked the Amazon Locker location. Then, wait for the delivery confirmation sent to your email. The email will contain simple instructions for how to open your locker and retrieve your package. You may need a code, barcode, or the Amazon Shopping app to open the locker. Visit the locker, pick up your package, and you’re done.

Keep in mind not all items are available for Amazon Locker pickup. For example, the product must weigh less than 10 pounds, have dimensions of less than 16 x 12 x 14 inches, and be sold or fulfilled by Amazon. View the full list of eligibility requirements. If your order is ineligible, then you will not be able to choose the Amazon Locker pickup option at checkout.

How long does Amazon Locker hold your item?

You have three calendar days to pick up your package from an Amazon Locker.

What happens if you don’t pick up your package in time?

If you don’t pick up your package within three days, Amazon will automatically return the item and refund you.

Accessibility and Amazon Locker

Amazon offers accessibility features to accommodate all Amazon Locker users. All Lockers include talking features, large and high contrast text, and the ability to always choose lower locker slots (15-48 inches from the ground).

Can you return a package at an Amazon Locker?

Yes, you can return eligible items to participating Amazon Lockers. Start the return process to find an eligible Amazon Locker near you.

Can someone else pick up your package for you at an Amazon Locker?

Yes, you can have a friend, family member, or anyone else pick up your package for you. All you have to do is forward them the delivery confirmation email containing instructions.

How to pick up a package at an Amazon Locker without your phone

You can pick up from an Amazon Locker without your phone if you write down the six-digit code from the confirmation email. However, keep in mind some lockers may require a barcode scan or use of the Amazon Shopping App, so it’s best if you have a phone with you when you pick up your package.

What happens if an Amazon Locker is full?

You are only able to see and select an Amazon Locker that currently has availability. If the Amazon Locker is full, you can select another location to ship or return your order.

What happens if I have an issue when using a Locker?

Amazon offers customer service 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The direct customer service phone number is also printed on every Amazon Locker.

Learn more and get started with Amazon Locker here.