Since 2015, Amazon Flex has put delivery partners in the driver’s seat, offering a flexible way to earn extra money on their own terms. The concept is straightforward: Delivery partners use their own vehicles to deliver packages all while maintaining complete control over when, where, and how often they work.
Why Amazon Flex?
What makes Amazon Flex particularly appealing is the transparency, predictability, and flexibility. Whether planning days in advance or looking for same-day opportunities, delivery partners have both types of scheduling options available to them. They also know upfront how much they’ll earn during each delivery block they schedule, with most making between $18 and $25 per hour depending on location and other factors. There’s no guesswork about pay and no minimum delivery requirements to remain active. Delivery partners simply open the Amazon Flex app, choose available delivery blocks that fit their schedule, and start earning. This level of flexibility works especially well for people with unique life situations, like parents who can only deliver during school hours or professionals supplementing their income to reach their financial goals.
When delivery partners arrive at Amazon delivery stations, they receive routes designed to match their scheduled block length. These routes factor in package count, delivery locations, and even historical weather and traffic patterns to ensure deliveries are both safe and achievable. The app's navigation features display speed limits, road closure alerts, and live traffic conditions, all helping ensure delivery partners can complete their deliveries in the estimated block time provided in their offer. In fact, most delivery partners complete their blocks early, and have the flexibility to take breaks and run errands during their specified delivery window.
Convenient and flexible payment options, rewards, and discounts
Shortly after completing a block, delivery partners have access to their earnings through features like Amazon Flex Cashout and Instant Pay. Additionally, delivery partners have access to a rewards program that offers discounts on fuel, vehicle maintenance, auto parts, slip-resistant footwear, and everyday expenses like food and wellness products.
Keeping delivery partners safe
Safety is our top priority, which is why we continue to innovate and invest in comprehensive safety measures that help keep delivery partners and the communities they serve safe. Reflective safety vests, vehicle magnets that stick onto the side of a vehicle identifying delivery partners, and headlamps are available to ensure they remain visible while delivering. We’re also rolling out new safety features like Driver Profiles, which allows customers to view the name and photo of participating delivery partners before their package arrives. Most importantly, delivery partners are never required to complete a delivery if they feel unsafe. If unexpected situations arise, Amazon’s 24/7 Emergency Assistance Helpline stands ready to provide support.