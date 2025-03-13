We know that we can’t get safety right without our employees’ feedback. This past year, I visited our teams around the world—including Japan, Australia, UK, Germany, France, Italy, India, the UAE, and more—and saw firsthand how our dedication to fostering a dialogue on safety is making a positive impact. We’ve created several ways for employees to give us feedback on how to improve, but one tool I’m especially proud of is Dragonfly. Available on employees’ devices or at on-site kiosks, Dragonfly enables employees to provide suggestions from the palm of their hand and notifies their site managers who then take appropriate action as needed. In 2024, over 130,000 employees used Dragonfly to provide suggestions. Some recommendations include small changes like repositioning a package scanner so it isn’t accidentally knocked over, while others involve more complex safety measures like adding laser motion sensors to alert forklift drivers when people are nearby. Whether simple or sophisticated, these improvements make a big difference at scale in creating a safer, simpler employee experience.