Amazon Tours
Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our employees and customers. For that reason, in-person tours of our Seattle campus and fulfillment centers are on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A virtual tour of an Amazon fulfillment center
Since starting tours nearly a decade ago at our fulfillment centers, we’ve welcomed hundreds of thousands of people to see what happens after they click “buy now.” If you’re a member of the press who would like to visit one of our buildings for your reporting, please contact us. We’ll let you know when tours resume, meanwhile, enjoy this virtual tour.